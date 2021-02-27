Construction and Manufacturing Driving Double-Digit Growth in Pakistan Cement and Steel Production

Tota

When I read "Pak auto industry" as -It's scary. There appears to be dozen players which raises the question how many autos each are "making". Given small gross figures the numbers each must be making are probably same as a village darzi sews shalwar kameez. This has to be inefficient and not enjoy economies of scale. I know in UK plants that produced 1/4 million cars which is bigger then entire Pakistan market have closed down because they could not comepte against plants that churned out million cars.So it is here. Most countries will have one, maybe two or three steel giants each pumping out 10s of millions tons of steel. In Pakistan I again see the same inefficient pattern emerging. Half a dozen companies which raises the question how much does iron or steel does each produce? Same as a village blacksmith?