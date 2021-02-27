Construction and Manufacturing Driving Double-Digit Growth in Pakistan Cement and Steel Production
Pakistan steel production grew by 13.3% in 2020, the second fastest among the top 40 steel producing countries, according to data published by the World Steel Association. At the same time, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics revealed that the nation's steel imports rose by 18% year-over-year. The demand for steel was driven by construction and manufacturing sectors which are leading Pakistan's economic recovery.
Pakistan steel-makers produced 3.7 million tons of steel in 2020, up 13.2% from 3.2 million tons in 2019. Neighboring India saw 10.6% decline in steel production in the same period. Global steel production declined 0.9% in 2020. Pakistan also imported $2.1 billion worth of iron, steel and scrap in the first 7 months (July 2020- January 2021) of the current fiscal year. It's a jump of 18% from the same period in prior fiscal year. Pakistan steel industry reached peak production of 5 million tons in 2017 before declining to 4.7 million tons in 2018 and 3.3 million tons in 2019.
Construction boom helped Pakistan grow its domestic cement consumption by 17% in the first 7 months (July 2020-January 2021) of the current fiscal year. Domestic cement sales rose to 27.65 million tons in this period, while exports grew by 10.23% to 5.71million tons from 5.186 million tons in the same period last year. The total cement sales (local and exports) were 33.36 million tons, up 15.77% over the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.
