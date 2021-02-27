What's new

Construction and Manufacturing Driving Double-Digit Growth in Pakistan Cement and Steel Production

www.southasiainvestor.com

Construction and Manufacturing Driving Double-Digit Growth in Pakistan Cement and Steel Production

Pakistan steel production grew by 13.3% in 2020, the second fastest among the top 40 steel producing countries, according to data published...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com

Pakistan steel production grew by 13.3% in 2020, the second fastest among the top 40 steel producing countries, according to data published by the World Steel Association. At the same time, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics revealed that the nation's steel imports rose by 18% year-over-year. The demand for steel was driven by construction and manufacturing sectors which are leading Pakistan's economic recovery.

Pakistan steel-makers produced 3.7 million tons of steel in 2020, up 13.2% from 3.2 million tons in 2019. Neighboring India saw 10.6% decline in steel production in the same period. Global steel production declined 0.9% in 2020. Pakistan also imported $2.1 billion worth of iron, steel and scrap in the first 7 months (July 2020- January 2021) of the current fiscal year. It's a jump of 18% from the same period in prior fiscal year. Pakistan steel industry reached peak production of 5 million tons in 2017 before declining to 4.7 million tons in 2018 and 3.3 million tons in 2019.
Construction boom helped Pakistan grow its domestic cement consumption by 17% in the first 7 months (July 2020-January 2021) of the current fiscal year. Domestic cement sales rose to 27.65 million tons in this period, while exports grew by 10.23% to 5.71million tons from 5.186 million tons in the same period last year. The total cement sales (local and exports) were 33.36 million tons, up 15.77% over the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.
As long growth in real estate doesn't lead to massive imports, everything will be fine.
 
I don't think it will as long as most of the construction is housing for the lower income groups. Most of the inputs will be local.

However beyond the obviously good news is a depressing fact. Iran and Turkey produce 10/12 times more steel. And India produces 30 times more. Thirty times .....
 
When I read "Pak auto industry" as -

  • Tota
  • Honda
  • Hinopak
  • Chang
  • SuzukiPak
  • NisanPak
  • KiaPak
  • Paktak
  • Saktak
  • Kotapak
  • Pakpak
It's scary. There appears to be dozen players which raises the question how many autos each are "making". Given small gross figures the numbers each must be making are probably same as a village darzi sews shalwar kameez. This has to be inefficient and not enjoy economies of scale. I know in UK plants that produced 1/4 million cars which is bigger then entire Pakistan market have closed down because they could not comepte against plants that churned out million cars.

So it is here. Most countries will have one, maybe two or three steel giants each pumping out 10s of millions tons of steel. In Pakistan I again see the same inefficient pattern emerging. Half a dozen companies which raises the question how much does iron or steel does each produce? Same as a village blacksmith?
 
