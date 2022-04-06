What's new

‘Constitutional Coup’ Threatened in Pakistan : HRW

‘Constitutional Coup’ Threatened in Pakistan​

Imran Khan Dissolves Parliament to Remain in Office



Patricia Gossman


1649223482965.png

The parliament building in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Anjum Naveed

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s move on Sunday to dissolve parliament rather than face a no-confidence vote that could remove him from power effectively deprives Pakistani citizens of their right to choose their government.

On April 3, Qasim Khan Suri, the deputy speaker of Pakistan’s national assembly, dismissed a no-confidence motion against the prime minister. Claiming that “loyalty to the state was the basic duty of every citizen,” and that the no-confidence move was a “foreign conspiracy,” Suri refused to allow the vote. Khan’s government then dissolved the national assembly and called for new elections in 90 days.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1511391100027604999

The move has plunged Pakistan into constitutional crisis. Under Pakistan’s constitution, the prime minister ceases to hold office if a majority of the National Assembly votes for a motion of no confidence – Imran Khan’s party appeared to have lost its majority by April 3. The action allows Khan to continue as prime minister until a caretaker government takes over, with neither a national assembly nor a federal cabinet.
Legal experts, journalists, and rights group have condemned Khan’s maneuver as an assault on the country’s democracy. Now the Supreme Court of Pakistan, which took up the matter on April 3, is the only constitutional body empowered to adjudicate on the legality of the government’s dissolution. A hearing is scheduled on Wednesday, April 6.

The situation prior to the no-confidence vote was already fraught. Government officials threatened to “blow up the opposition in a suicide attack” and called on supporters to go out and take “traitors” to task. One member of parliament from Khan’s party tweeted that all opposition members should be shot – a tweet he subsequently deleted. Senior members of Khan’s party have called for opposition members to be arrested for treason.

Imran Khan’s dissolution of parliament to prevent it from voting so that he could remain in office threatens core democratic principles. It infringes on the rights of Pakistani citizens to choose their government, which is protected under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. The government’s threatened use of violence, allegations of treason, and abrogation of the constitution are hallmarks of dictatorship, which Pakistanis have previously endured and should not have to endure again.

Legal experts, journalists, and rights group have condemned Khan’s maneuver as an assault on the country’s democracy.

Imran Khan’s dissolution of parliament to prevent it from voting so that he could remain in office threatens core democratic principles.
Buying votes, definitely not an assault on democracy.

Having killers run away, and then come to vote, definitely aligned with core democratic principles.
 
Text book example of manufacturing a narrative and running with it!
Channeling victimhood while being empathetic to derive anger and hostility.
You go get them!!!
 
Let me just lol at this article. If IK was so hell-bent on saving himself, he won't be saying this

The Express Tribune: Imran Khan seeks a Memogate-style probe into ‘Lettergate’.
tribune.com.pk

Imran Khan seeks Memogate-style probe into ‘Lettergate’ | The Express Tribune

Ex-PM requests top court to form a high-powered commission of judges to investigate ‘foreign conspiracy’ against his govt
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

Every time tom, dick, and Harriet wrote an anti-ik article, a new thread is created here. Thank you Imran Khan for saving us from seeing that idiot mullah as a president and a beggar as the PM.
 
Buying votes, definitely not an assault on democracy.

Having killers run away, and then come to vote, definitely aligned with core democratic principles.
No one have bought votes.
No-one was proved to be a killer. If accused killers of Zahra Shahid could vote than no-one have the right to question to other accused.

25 crore per MNA . anyone can make simply mojority in pakistan if he have 25x175 =43750000000 PKR .
You must be the broker of that deal so that you are so confident??

Oh did she mention anything about the unconstitutional act of buying off members of parliament.
Opposition have majority even without turncoats, let them prove this claim, this is their constitutional right. Denying them this right is like abrogating constitution.
 
Just went through HRW articles about Pakistan. The only 2 articles about POLITICS were written on 5th April and 16th March of this year. The rest of the articles are about media freedom or human rights (duh) all the way back to 2018. Suddenly HRW grew political conscience when a vote of no confidence was presented. I mean do I need to say anymore?

Pakistan | Country Page | World | Human Rights Watch

In 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government intensified its crackdown on critical voices from the media, civil society, nongovernmental organizations, and the political opposition. The authorities routinely use draconian counterterrorism and sedition laws to intimidate peaceful critics...
www.hrw.org www.hrw.org
 
No one have bought votes.
No-one was proved to be a killer. If accused killers of Zahra Shahid could vote than no-one have the right to question to other accused.



You must be the broker of that deal so that you are so confident??



Opposition have majority even without turncoats, let them prove this claim, this is their constitutional right. Denying them this right is like abrogating constitution.
and you my fellow friend are a bonified Ignorant IDIOT :)
 

