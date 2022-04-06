‘Constitutional Coup’ Threatened in Pakistan : HRW

Jango said: Buying votes, definitely not an assault on democracy.



Having killers run away, and then come to vote, definitely aligned with core democratic principles. Click to expand...

Imran Khan said: 25 crore per MNA . anyone can make simply mojority in pakistan if he have 25x175 =43750000000 PKR . Click to expand...

SaadH said: Oh did she mention anything about the unconstitutional act of buying off members of parliament. Click to expand...

No one have bought votes.No-one was proved to be a killer. If accused killers of Zahra Shahid could vote than no-one have the right to question to other accused.You must be the broker of that deal so that you are so confident??Opposition have majority even without turncoats, let them prove this claim, this is their constitutional right. Denying them this right is like abrogating constitution.