Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan - 1973

Neutron

Neutron

Jan 17, 2015
Why 1973 constitution of Pakistan is not part of syllebus in our education system?


It is very important for every citizen of Pakistan to learn about fundamental rights & constitutional mandate of different institutions. Are we still dont want to accept the only social contract between people of this country - That is constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan - 1973?
 
They should actually remove some of the history of pakistan parts, like we don't really care about the British do we? 9ths Book is a total shithole
 

