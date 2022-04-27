Why 1973 constitution of Pakistan is not part of syllebus in our education system?
It is very important for every citizen of Pakistan to learn about fundamental rights & constitutional mandate of different institutions. Are we still dont want to accept the only social contract between people of this country - That is constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan - 1973?
