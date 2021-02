Conspiracy theories fracture Chinese dissident community abroad, find footing among those who support Donald Trump

After John left a conspiracy-sharing group, the billionaire founder told followers he 'deserved to die' Two men who worked in a propaganda machine led by Steve Bannon and billionaire Guo Wengui are speaking out about the tactics and motives behind the secretive conspiracy group.

Steve Bannon's billionaire funder claims to be a foe of the Chinese Communist Party, but his targets are fellow exiles.

In late September, a US-based Chinese YouTuber called Lude delivered a cryptic message to his 200,000 subscribers.He said there were "three hard drives" that contained explosive materials about Hunter Biden, the son of presidential candidate Joe Biden.It was alleged that the hard drives held evidence of Hunter Biden's secret deals in China and Ukraine, as well as sex tapes with graphic scenes of sexual abuse."A fellow fighter of our whistleblowers' movement got it," Lude said in his show.Lude is part of a group of online influencers led by the controversial Chinese billionaire, Guo Wengui (also known as Miles Kwok) and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.Their "whistleblowers' movement", rebranded this year by the duo as The New Federal State of China, soon became the centre of Hunter Biden's laptop scandal.The unverified videos and photos they posted allegedly showing Hunter Biden "engaging in sex and drug acts" have been watched by tens of millions of viewers, although most mainstream US media have not reported the allegations because the source and substance of the material could not be verified.Former core members told the ABC the group is "very, very dangerous to any country", and the misinformation it recklessly spreads will seriously harm democracy."[Guo's media] is spreading misinformation. I think it's trying to interrupt the United State elections," said John Pan, a former core member of the group, speaking out for the first time.Guo Wengui is a fugitive from China who fled to the US in 2014 claiming political persecution.He made his billions in property development in China, and in America runs media streaming platforms online.Together with Steve Bannon, Mr Guo launched an aggressive anti-Chinese Communist Party (CCP) movement called the New Federal State of China in June this year, with branches in countries like the US, Canada, Taiwan, Japan, New Zealand and Australia.Through a plethora of media channels, spot rallies, flyer and email spam campaigns, the movement has been instrumental in pushing out Mr Guo's conspiracy theories and misinformation.However, his controversial tactics and role in spruiking a number of dangerous conspiracy theories has made critics question his real motives.Mr Guo's company GTV Media Group is reportedly being investigated by the FBI and the Securities Exchange Commission.His media partner, Mr Bannon, was arrested in August by US federal agents on fraud charges while on Mr Guo's yacht Yet, Mr Guo and his supporters have also maintained the appearance of a united front.They called it "the whistleblowers' movement", a media campaign with an aim to "take down the CCP" by any means necessary.Dr Anne Kruger, the director of Asia Pacific at the fact check organisation FirstDraft, studied the group's operations and said followers flood the internet with questionable material."Their main tactic is really to try to appeal to people that might have a gripe against the Chinese Communist Party and to push conspiracy theories," Dr Kruger saidWhile their content usually only circulates around Mr Guo's own media networks, there have been some instances where it crossed over to mainstream media.One of the group's most successful campaigns popularised discredited claims by a virologist who said COVID-19 was deliberately manufactured in a Chinese lab.More recently, FirstDraft's researchers found that Mr Guo's supporter's post about the Hunter Biden scandal from late September is the first traceable mention of the now-viral rumours.In the following weeks, Guo's websites have been flooding the internet with the Hunter Biden rumours."The timing of this just weeks out from the election at a crucial time in the US [election] campaign, shows that this has been planned and there's been some coordination here to do maximum damage against the Biden campaign," Dr Kruger said."I guess it's not surprising when you see that they are very much anti-CCP and pro-Trump because that suits their political purposes."Within hours of the release of the sex tapes allegedly of Hunter Biden, Twitter and Facebook suspended more than a dozen social media accounts controlled by Mr Guo's group.A former key insider from Guo's movement agrees that YouTuber Lude's release of incriminating but unverified material from Hunter Biden's laptop was a calculated political move."Lude is the number one propogandist for Guo Wengui. His channel is today supported by Guo Wengui," said John Pan, who was amongst Mr Guo's inner circle until December 2019.Mr Pan is a Brisbane-based Chinese migrant-turned-dissident who came to Australia in 2010.In recent years, he started his own YouTube channel, where he hosts political debates about Chinese politics and human rights issues.As a human rights advocate, Mr Pan was immediately fascinated by Guo Wengui's outlandish claims about officials' corruption in China."I think this person may be saying something important. I should support him," he said he thought at the time.Mr Pan was referred to Mr Guo via a friend, and quickly became a core member of his inner circle, a group of Chinese dissidents and social media influencers.This group, which started out with 18 members, discussed how to orchestrate viral media campaigns against the CCP."We're talking about how we would promote the information that Guo was leaking out, how we spread that information to the world. No matter [if it was] true or false," said Mr Pan.Mr Pan says Mr Guo would usually share with the group "new information" about corruption in China and ask them to spread it across their networks.Another one of Guo's favourite topics according to Pan, was outing Chinese individuals as "CCP spies".For example, Mr Pan says Mr Guo instructed the group to out a Chinese woman and US resident as a CCP agent. There was no credible evidence to support Mr Guo's allegations.Leaked audio from the core group's meetings also shows Mr Guo once encouraged his key followers during the Hong Kong democracy protests in 2019 to spread a rumour that martial law was imminent in the territory."The martial law command will impose massive restrictions on the movement of people in and out of Hong Kong … they will also clean up US and European institutions based in Hong Kong and foreigners with US and British passports," Mr Guo shared from a document he claimed to receive from a "reliable informant within the CCP".As Mr Pan's videos' popularity skyrocketed, with some posts attracting tens of thousands of views, he also impressed the NY-based billionaire and Mr Bannon.In a private message to Mr Pan, Mr Guo filmed Mr Bannon praising him and his show, and expressed his wish to make him a hero."I look forward to being on your show very shortly," Mr Bannon said to Mr Pan."I would love to host him when he comes, bring him to Washington and have him give a speech and make sure there is a big audience … you guys are really the heroes," Mr Bannon turned and told Mr Guo.After witnessing the movement's dangerous tactics, Mr Pan became uncomfortable with its direction.In late 2019, he decided to branch out and create his own charity to fight for human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang province.A few days after having a conversation about it with Mr Guo, Mr Guo told his 1.4 million followers in his online broadcasts that Mr Pan was a "CCP spy", and urged them to attack him."He started calling me a fraud and a scam. A Chinese government spy. I should deserve to die," Mr Pan said."I can't sleep. I'm quite shocked. I had a panic attack."On October 8 this year, a group of the online harassers picketed outside his house in Brisbane, waving flags and banners of the New Federal State of China and chanting slogans: "Kick the CCP agent out of Australia."This incident frightened Mr Pan, who said his "whole body" was shaking.The protesters have openly broadcast on social media they will return.As recently as October 9, Mr Guo's organiser in Sydney published a call-out to Mr Guo's Australian followers to travel to Brisbane where Mr Pan lives, once the Queensland border restrictions are lifted, and "carry out the campaign to eliminate the traitor to the end".Mr Pan's name is on a Guo hit list with about 10 other Chinese dissidents around the world. Mr Guo recently launched on his livestream an "eliminate the traitors campaign", calling on his supporters to harm those on the list.One of the dissidents has already been beaten up on the streets of LA.Another, Texas-based pastor and human rights activist Bob Fu, told the ABC that he's had the bomb squad in Midland Texas searching his house for hidden explosives.Mr Fu said he had no idea why he was being targeted by Mr Guo's group."What on Earth is this about? I have never done anything with him for him. We had no financial dispute. Nothing," Mr Fu said.Mr Guo has made at least three livestream videos encouraging his followers to "eliminate Pastor Fu".Fearing for his and his family's safety, Mr Fu rang local police and wrote to the FBI, saying:"Urgent memo (October 21, 2020): Bomb threat at Guo's Media, mobilizing his followers to come to Midland TX to besiege my home. Then from around 5:57am images of special kind of dynamite were posted. The images were posted with the text message urging 'GO, BOMB CCP BANDIT.'"After he contacted police, the bomb squad searched his house and the riot squad escorted Mr Fu's daughter from school.Mr Fu and his family were sent to protective police custody. They are still residing in an undisclosed location."They publicly called for the … elimination of me and others on his hit list. I'm certainly worried for my family members and myself for our life," he said.New York-based Chinese dissident and former land-grab protest leader Zhuang Liehong is another previous close affiliate of Mr Guo who has decided to speak out.Mr Zhuang had appeared at the UN and US congresses to express his concerns about China's human rights records.Mr Zhuang was introduced to Mr Guo in 2017 and worked with Mr Guo on a daily basis for about three months in 2019."He asked us to spread his bombshell revelations, most of them were unverifiable, but due to my disgust of the CCP, I chose to trust him," Mr Zhuang said.Mr Zhuang said Mr Guo kept boasting about his "close contacts" in the White House."He always said he was meeting important people, to make us feel we are part of something big, and like we are influencing American politics," Mr Zhuang said."But I was there with him, I knew he was just looking at his phone, not meeting any politicians."I think he is a liar."Mr Zhuang said he now regrets helping Mr Guo."I have seen who he truly is. He won't do anything that can truly help democracy," he said.Both Mr Pan and Mr Zhuang are suing Mr Guo for defamation in US courts.Mr Guo and his Australian-based representatives did not respond to ABC's request for comment.A prominent Chinese dissident pulls his children from school and flees his Texas home. A California-based democracy activist faces days of threats and harassment from protesters gathered in his driveway. Both were targets on a hit list of dissidents released last month by the exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui, who has claimed without evidence they are spies from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).“Let’s eliminate traitors in the world,” a cigar-wielding Guo told his followers in a video posted online last month. “Let’s get started, let’s finish with these traitors first.”In the days that followed, dozens of protesters have held daily demonstrations outside the Midland, Texas, home of Chinese pastor Bob Fu, a prominent figure among the evangelical Christians who make up a substantial number of U.S.-based Chinese dissidents. They have refused to say who they were or where they traveled from—one man outside Fu’s home identified himself to local media as “Texas Cowboy”—but have made it clear they are heeding Guo’s calls to go after the founder of the nonprofit ChinaAid, which provides legal assistance to Christians facing persecution in China.The actions of Guo and his followers have drawn the attention of the FBI, rebukes from Sens. Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, and a flurry of suspicion as to what the billionaire real estate magnate is actually up to.“I think this is a very well-funded, directed, orchestrated, sophisticated smear campaign,” Fu told me after he and his family were placed in protective custody. He now alleges the CCP itself is behind the attacks. “Guo Wengui thinks he’s the Robin Hood organizing a private militia to do justice,” he said.reached out to Guo for comment, but his team, after saying they would translate the questions for Guo, failed to respond to further requests.Accusations that others are really working for the CCP are not unknown in the bitterly contentious world of Chinese dissidents. That’s not surprising, given that the CCP genuinely does spend considerable amounts of time, money, and energy targeting such organizations, which it sees as a deep threat to its rule. But it can also mean personal enmities become political paranoias.And yet, Guo’s background and actions raise uncomfortable questions. Guo was once a prominent player in the intertangled network of Chinese business and politics. But he fled China in 2015 after his patron , Vice Minister of State Security Ma Jian, fell, leaving him dangerously exposed. Since then he has attempted to frame himself as a principled critic of the CCP. Upon arriving in the United States, he formed an alliance with former Trump strategist and far-right operative Steve Bannon, who was arrested by federal agents on fraud charges while on Guo’s yacht off the shore of Connecticut in August. The pair launched a self-proclaimed government in exile, the New Federal State of China, and the media company GTV Media Group, which is reportedly being investigated by the FBI and the Securities and Exchange Commission.GTV’s outlets have served as mouthpieces for Guo and Bannon to spread disinformation about the origin of the coronavirus and publish conspiracy theories about presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden that have reportedly seeped into Trump’s inner circle and the newsroom of theThe outlets have also been used by Guo to smear dissidents such as Fu. In January, Guo’swebsite published an article titled “About Bob Fu – A Fake Pastor” that meanders from severe allegations—unsubstantiated accusations of human trafficking and sexual harassment, which Fu denies—to screenshots of Texas properties allegedly owned by Fu’s relatives and critical Google reviews of a winery owned by Fu’s wife.Fu still laughs at the absurdity of Guo’s claims, but he took them seriously.“That was the start of when I thought, he is doing something real to threaten our family,” he said.Outside of one trespassing incident, the Midland protests have remained peaceful and law-abiding, and Guo has said he does not condone violence. But they have inflamed lingering doubts about whether Guo Wengui is who he says he is.Adrian Zenz, a senior fellow in China studies at the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation who has known Fu for years, was cautious not to draw definitive conclusions but said Guo’s recent behavior, to him, “looks like an influence operation.”It’s not the first time Guo’s loyalties have been questioned. Strategic Vision, a consultancy firm hired in 2018 by a company affiliated with Guo, accused him in court filings of being a “dissident-hunter” after being asked to investigate people Guo said had ties to top CCP officials. A lawyer for Guo has denied the claims“Sending people to his house, that’s like a Communist Party pressure tactic,” Zenz said. “It really raises the question of who is Guo Wengui? Is he a CCP spy?”The protests outside Fu’s house caused a stir in Midland, a Permian Basin oil town known for high school football rather than battles between Chinese dissidents. Small groups began congregating in Fu’s driveway on Sept. 26, when the pastor was at a Washington prayer service on the National Mall. The crowd grew to around 50 people on the morning of Oct. 5 as Fu spoke from home at a virtual United Nations Human Rights Council event. He and his family were escorted by Midland police to a safe location that day, but Guo’s followers canvassed the neighborhood and distributed flyers condemning the pastor and ChinaAid.The town has not taken kindly to the newcomers. “Midlanders don’t do well or put up well with people who make threats, literally terrorist threats, against our citizens,” Mayor Patrick Payton told reporters earlier this month. An incensed Guo responded by threatening Payton in an online video, telling his followers: “We must make him pay.”Payton has since said Midland police have not been able to determine if the protesters are working directly for Guo or whether they have been paid.Fu has not been the only target. Wu Jianmin, a Chinese democracy activist in Southern California, said supporters of Guo showed up at his family’s home four times between Sept. 23 and Oct. 6. “They would park themselves outside my house on the curb, shouting insulting obscenities while [livestreaming] on Twitter,” he told meLike Fu, Wu said he had no prior connections to Guo before the billionaire and his followers began their pressure campaigns, but he believes Chinese authorities are “very aggravated” by his popular anti-CCP YouTube channel. “Only the CCP and its agents would desire [the] silencing of my voice,” he said.Guo’s supporters say they are avowed anti-communists. His bizarre antics may be more a habit than a sign of any CCP connection; the world of Beijing real estate is full of dirty tricks, some of which, like faking documents , Guo is accused of having used in the past. He may effectively see Fu and other anti-CCP activists as rivals for funding and government backing in the United States.Whatever Guo’s motives, his actions have already had a chilling effect. Fu became more worried after Chinese Christians he assisted in coming to the United States told him they had been contacted by apparent supporters of Guo. ChinaAid closed its offices in early October due to the threats. “Their purpose,” Fu said, “is to make me shut up.”