Conspiracy of turning India into another Islamic State

Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and Pakistan's nefarious ambition of spreading seeds of radical Islam and militancy throughout the region and the world, the vicious nexus of secularists, Islamists and leftists have indulged in a dangerous game of transforming India into another Afghanistan or Islamic State.Talking to reporters, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, Harnath Singh Yadav, slammed the opposition leaders for extending their support to wearing Hijab and burqa in educational institutions in Karnataka's Udupi and said some forces want to "make this country [India] Afghanistan", and that will not be allowed.Speaking to ANI news agency outside the Parliament, MP Yadav said, "There are some forces in this country who want to make this country Afghanistan. There are many Muslim organizations and some people among Hindus trying to do so, but we will not allow this at any cost."The BJP MP accused Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi of wanting to break India. "Political Parties, especially Congress leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, are giving statements. It means that they want to make India into Afghanistan and also want to break & destroy India," he said.Earlier on Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi lent support to Muslim girls amid the 'Hijab row' in Karnataka, stating that women have the right to decide what they want to wear.Congress MP K Suresh, on February 9, 2022, gave adjournment motion notice to discuss the matter and hit out at the Karnataka government, stating that the "communalization of the ongoing crisis by the state government is against the constitution".Meanwhile, BC Nagesh, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister, said, "No other student was around her when she shouted 'Allahu Akbar'. Was she provoked?"The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), on Wednesday (February 9), criticized the hooliganism created in the name of the Hijab. It termed hooliganism in the name of Hijab 'a jihadi anarchy'. "It is Hijab Jihad. Six Muslim girls demanding they be allowed to attend classes in Hijab is an irrational demand and is quickly spreading. Islamist organizations like PFI are orchestrating a conspiracy to spread anarchy in Karnataka," VHP Joint General Secretary Dr Surendra Jain said. He further said that stone-pelting by Muslims in some parts of Karnataka is proof enough that they want to create anarchy. He emphasized that Hindu society and awakened citizens of India will foil the vested interests of the anarchists.After the issue snowballed into a major controversy, the Karnataka government closed all the schools on Tuesday (February 8) for three days.The Congress party had Tuesday (February 8) spread fake news that the students protesting against the burqa in classrooms had disrespected tricolour. Later, it was revealed that no tricolour was removed from the flagpole, and the saffron flag was hoisted on an empty pole.Dr Jain said, "The way Congress spread the fake news about the removal of tricolour and hoisting of saffron flag tells volumes about the conspiracy behind it. Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi should clarify whether this fake news was spread on her instructions."Giving instigation to radical Muslims, the Nehru family scions, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, supported the demand of Muslim girl students. The Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra posted on Twitter, "Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman's right to decide what she wants to wear. This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women."Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had posted a similar message saying, "By letting students' hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India."Meanwhile, Pakistani Malala Yousafzai, who was ridiculously conferred Nobel Peace Prize although she did not even minimally qualify for this prestigious award, has extended support towards radical Muslims in India, demanding Muslim girl students should be allowed to attend classes in burqa-clad.On Tuesday (February 8), Malala posted on Twitter: "College is forcing us to choose between studies and the Hijab. Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying. Objectification of women persists — for wearing less or more. Indian leaders must stop the marginalization of Muslim women".Political commentator Aditi Patwardhan said the burqa should have no place in any educational institution. Quoting Malala's tweet, Patwardhan wrote, "Why don't you return to Pakistan? Remember why you left in the first place? Hijab/burka has absolutely NO place in an educational institution. People who want to wear it should go to an institution that doesn't follow any dress code."Exposing the hypocrisy of Malala, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said she never spoke about the forced conversion of Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan. In a Twitter post, he wrote, "Strange! Malala never spoke on other significant issues like forced conversion of minor Hindu, Sikh girls in Pakistan, but today she is tweeting without verifying facts!!"BJP leader Kapil Mishra alleged Malala was running the Islamic Jihadi agenda through her social media post. "Muslim girls getting killed in Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan for not wearing hijab. Hindu, Sikh girls getting killed in Pakistan for just being Hindu. She has never uttered a single word on real issues. Here she is running radical Islamic Jihadi agenda."On October 9, 2012, Malala was shot in the head by Pakistan Taliban in a bus in Swat district in Pakistan for campaigning for girls' education. She shifted to the United Kingdom and has been staying there. She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.News anchor and editor Anand Narasimhan questioned, was Malala planning to join al Qaeda/ISIS/Taliban? In a Twitter post, he wrote, "It starts with a hijab, then it progresses into separate classrooms and finally into no schools for girls… haven't we seen this in Afghanistan and Pakistan? Wasn't Malala the victim of this very thought progression? Or is she planning to return her Nobel and join Al Qaeda/ISIS/Taliban?"Calling women demanding burqa a problem, journalist Aditya Raj Kaul said that those supporting the demand for burqa in classrooms are normalizing the suppression of women. "Those who until five days ago were opposing Hijab/Burqa tooth and nail and won't touch Hijab ever in their lives are today supporting Hijab for school/college going Muslim girls in India. You are the problem. You are normalizing the oppression of Muslim women. Empowering radicals," he said in a Twitter post.My response to news anchor and editor Anand Narasimhan is that Malala Yousafzai has always been a diehard radical Muslim whose entire family supports the rise of Islamic hegemony worldwide. Malala has always been supportive and sympathetic to radical Islamic terrorist groups such as Al Qaeda, Islamic State, Taliban, and Hamas. Malala has either fooled the western world, or those pro-Islamist and pro-leftist media in the world have succeeded in portraying a radical Muslim and pro-jihad Malala Yousafzai as the poster child of moderate Muslims. There is also a strong possibility of a secret connection between Malala Yousafzai and Pakistani spy agency Inter Service Intelligence (ISI).It is time for patriotic forces in India to stand against the rise of radical Islam and jihadism. They also need to raise voices against Tablighi Jamaat and immediately dismantle the activities of the antechamber of terrorism from India.