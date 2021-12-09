What's new

Conspiracies Surfaces After CDS Rawat’s helicopter crash

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
9,570
17
22,009
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
It has not been even 24 hrs since the tragic accident of CDS Rawat's Helicopter, scores of Conspiracies have surfaced regarding his death. Many Indian and Pakistani analysts have come up with a few theories.
1)
1638997364945.png


2)Zahid Hamid
There is a strong suspicion within India also that national security advisor Ajit Kumar doval is behind this crash.... General Bipin was about to sack him for botched operations in Nagaland & northeast. Very visibly Indian generals are also celebrating his death....
1638997560599.png


3) *Tamil insurgent group LTTE alongside Maoist Freedom Fighters as well as the Isaak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) may be involved.
Some say a SAM was used.

4)IAF disliked Rawat and his policies!
1638998207440.png

1638998239255.png


I am sure in the next few days we will have many many new theories surfacing, one thing is for sure Indian is at its most vulnerable state and omens for the future also dont bode well for this beleaqured nation.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
17,081
-21
24,336
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
India is shit with a atrocious safety and maintenance record

How about that?



India basically slapped itself in the face, out of nowhere 😂😂😂

Killed their first head of military, his bitch and multiple top officers 😂😂😂 it's absolutely freaking comedy gold

Well done India, amazing work as always 😂
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
4,916
-1
8,080
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
IAF was angry with bipin since 26 feb when he ordered IAF todo an impossible task to bomb Pakistan for modi victory, IAF was fully aware about the response and professionalism of PAF , on 27 feb operation swift retort no one but it was IAF which suffered most they lost jets , pilots and military officers, hack ISI has full information that on 27 feb after the lost of jets and abhinanadan capturing modi wants IAF to strike back but IAF chief rejected his request as he was fully aware that PAF outgunned them, more skirmish means more IAF loss, after rejections from both IAF and Navy modi decided to attack with mijjiles
 
Invicta

Invicta

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2020
694
1
1,073
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
It has not been even 24 hrs since the tragic accident of CDS Rawat's Helicopter, scores of Conspiracies have surfaced regarding his death. Many Indian and Pakistani analysts have come up with a few theories.
1)
View attachment 799773

2)Zahid Hamid
There is a strong suspicion within India also that national security advisor Ajit Kumar doval is behind this crash.... General Bipin was about to sack him for botched operations in Nagaland & northeast. Very visibly Indian generals are also celebrating his death....
View attachment 799776

3) *Tamil insurgent group LTTE alongside Maoist Freedom Fighters as well as the Isaak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) may be involved.
Some say a SAM was used.

4)IAF disliked Rawat and his policies!
View attachment 799778
View attachment 799781

I am sure in the next few days we will have many many new theories surfacing, one thing is for sure Indian is at its most vulnerable state and omens for the future also dont bode well for this beleaqured nation.
Click to expand...
I heard the news and the first thing I checked was distance to Pakistan's border and the crash site. These degenerates will use any excuse no cause harm to Pakistan. I personally think this is an inside job, someone's cleaning house.
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
4,916
-1
8,080
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Goritoes said:
That too was shunned as he must be told that if they launch a single missile, there will be 3 babur ghauri and shaheen up their A$$es.
Click to expand...
He knows the consequences so he informed his dady trump , shaaar im gonaaa hit them with mijjikes , trump laughed out loudly and said yes modi ji i know what u want so he arranged a face saving deal with imran khan for modi
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
2,849
0
4,247
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Riz said:
He knows the consequences so he informed his dady trump , shaaar im gonaaa hit them with mijjikes , trump laughed out loudly and said yes modi ji i know what u want so he arranged a face saving deal with imran khan for modi
Click to expand...
I don't think Trump would've even listened to his idiotic ideas to launch missiles at a Nuclear Armed nation next door, in the time when just some hours ago a country blasted your two jets and captured a pilot. Americans are smart and busy, they have no time such stupidity coming from Indians these days, I can bet Americans behind their backs make fun of Indians and their sense of invincibility against Pakistan, but I can't say because I have no connection to anyone from Either PA or American army. @SQ8 can definitely tell us something about this.
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
1,501
0
1,334
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I said this just hours after his crash that this would happen and I said China would get the blame and here we are voila by some sections of the media as everything is possible in their media
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom