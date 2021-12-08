What's new

Conspiracies Surface After CDS Rawats Tragic Death

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
9,550
17
21,980
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
It has not been even 24 hrs since the tragic accident of CDS Rawat's Helicopter, scores of Conspiracies have surfaced regarding his death. Many Indian and Pakistani analysts have come up with a few theories.
1)
1638997364945.png


2)Zahid Hamid
There is a strong suspicion within India also that national security advisor Ajit Kumar doval is behind this crash.... General Bipin was about to sack him for botched operations in Nagaland & northeast. Very visibly Indian generals are also celebrating his death....
1638997560599.png


3) *Tamil insurgent group LTTE alongside Maoist Freedom Fighters as well as the Isaak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) may be involved.
Some say a SAM was used.

4)IAF disliked Rawat and his policies!
1638998207440.png

1638998239255.png


I am sure in the next few days we will have many many new theories surfacing, one thing is for sure Indian is at its most vulnerable state and omens for the future also dont bode well for this beleaqured nation.
 
siegecrossbow

siegecrossbow

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 19, 2010
6,434
6
11,508
Country
China
Location
United States
Yes yes yes. Blame everyone but yourself. Typical.

One thing I did realize is just how much video/photographic content got leaked right after the crash. Funny how this gets leaked but the 200 captured PLA are being held secret, huh?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom