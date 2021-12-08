Conspiracies Surface After CDS Rawats Tragic Death

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
It has not been even 24 hrs since the tragic accident of CDS Rawat's Helicopter, scores of Conspiracies have surfaced regarding his death. Many Indian and Pakistani analysts have come up with a few theories.
1)
2)Zahid Hamid
There is a strong suspicion within India also that national security advisor Ajit Kumar doval is behind this crash.... General Bipin was about to sack him for botched operations in Nagaland & northeast. Very visibly Indian generals are also celebrating his death....
3) *Tamil insurgent group LTTE alongside Maoist Freedom Fighters as well as the Isaak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) may be involved.
Some say a SAM was used.
4)IAF disliked Rawat and his policies!
I am sure in the next few days we will have many many new theories surfacing, one thing is for sure Indian is at its most vulnerable state and omens for the future also dont bode well for this beleaqured nation.
