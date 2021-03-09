What's new

Consider Luckin Coffee a Lesson, Not an Investment

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

(Note Luckin Coffee declared Bankruptcy a month ago)


It seems so long ago, but there was a point in time when Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) was hailed as the Chinese coffee chain equivalent of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). And with that, Luckin stock holders were posting pretty decent gains for a while.

In hindsight, it might seem laughable that Zhejiang University of Finance and Economics researchers claimed, “As Luckin Coffee enters the international market, it has become a symbol of globalization, showing China’s coffee brand.”

Of course, it’s easy to mock past predictions. Before all of the scandals and scrutiny, the sky was the limit for Luckin stock. At least, that’s the way it seemed.

A cascade of problems, unfortunately, has culminated in the worst possible outcome for Luckin stock holders. Yet, some folks would dare to buy the shares in light of this. Is this sensible, or self-sabotage?

A Baseless Bounce in Luckin Stock
In the middle of the day on Feb. 8, Luckin stock was absolutely flying. At one point, it was up around 23% and seemed to be approaching $8.70 per share.

This price action should signal good news for the company, right? That would make sense, but we’re living in a time when short-term stock price moves aren’t always driven by reason.

On the prior trading day, Luckin stock had nearly been cut by more than 40%. The share price plunged from $12.82 at the close of Feb. 4 to $7.05 at the Feb. 5 close. On Feb. 10, Luckin stock closed at $7.69.

Not to be morbid (I didn’t make up this term), but the Feb. 8 bounce is likely nothing more than a dead-cat bounce. The fact is, some folks feel the need to buy every dip, even if there’s no positive catalyst to justify the purchase.



A Cascade of Problems
I will now attempt to sum up the whirlwind of significant events regarding Luckin Coffee over the past year. So, here are the bullet points.

‘B’ Is for Bankruptcy, Not Benefit
In May and then again in August, I practically begged people not to buy Luckin stock. I had a strong sense that a certain event was coming, which has indeed come to pass.

In what ought to be the final act of this Shakespearean tragedy, Luckin Coffee officially filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection on Feb. 5.

If you can believe it, the company’s press release somehow managed to spin this event in terms of stakeholder benefit:

“The Company is negotiating with its stakeholders regarding the restructuring of the Company’s financial obligations, to strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and enable it to emerge from the Cayman Proceeding as a going concern, for the benefit of all stakeholders.”
I know it’s trendy to trade “bankruptcy stocks,” but I wouldn’t touch this one with a 10-foot pole.

When companies spiral into bankruptcy proceedings, the retail shareholders almost always get the short end of the stick.

In all likelihood, the insiders and institutional-grade investors will get first dibs, while the retail traders will be the last ones to have access to the company’s dwindling value.

The Bottom Line on Luckin Stock
Maybe you’re thinking about buying shares of Luckin based on the “greater fool theory,” which states that you can make money from a bad stock because someone else will inevitably buy it at a higher price.

I say that’s a fool’s game and it’s not worth playing. Stick to companies that are in growth mode, not bankruptcy mode. There are many great stocks to choose from, and Luckin stock’s not one of them.
 
F-22Raptor

So Luckin went bankrupt, weren’t the Chinese Brigade pumping Luckin just a few months ago? SMH
 
They apparently are still open..but um not sure I'd trust the coffee to be the same quality.

No mention on Xinhua (they avoid reporting bad news) but China Daily has it.

www.chinadaily.com.cn

Luckin Coffee files for bankruptcy

Luckin Coffee said on Friday it is seeking protection under Chapter 15 of the US Bankruptcy Code to facilitate the company's restructuring of its financial obligations.
www.chinadaily.com.cn www.chinadaily.com.cn

The Xiamen-headquartered company in December agreed to pay the US Securities and Commission a $180 million penalty to settle accounting fraud charges for "intentionally and materially" overstating its 2019 revenue and understating a net loss.
 
letsrock

Rubbish article. I have seen this site just repeat the same theme on luckin. Fraud happened yes but so it did in many other companies. By simply repeating that and putting themselves on pedestal these guys are doing their readers a disservice and not informing them of what is actually happenning with luckin which is very positive based on redditt and youtube. Ofcourse chinese companies are generally bad in communicating so one has to piece togethr evidence theemselves.
 
KurtisBrian

China has so many completely AWESOME things. Why would they be in the coffee business? the Cha, noodles, foods. my mouth waters thinking of Chinese food. :(
Let the Ethiopians, South Americans (maybe even Italians and Greeks. Arabs might be really good at coffee too) do coffee. Ethiopian coffee, wow. Made me say, WTF was that other junky stuff I was drinking?
I am sad now. You all have so many wonderful things. I live in a no good place.
 
