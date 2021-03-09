Consider Luckin Coffee a Lesson, Not an Investment

Rubbish article. I have seen this site just repeat the same theme on luckin. Fraud happened yes but so it did in many other companies. By simply repeating that and putting themselves on pedestal these guys are doing their readers a disservice and not informing them of what is actually happenning with luckin which is very positive based on redditt and youtube. Ofcourse chinese companies are generally bad in communicating so one has to piece togethr evidence theemselves.