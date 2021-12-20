Connecting People To Silicon Valley Ft. Arzish Azam

Exploring the future of jobs with tonight’s guests, Arzish Azam. Where he did his schooling from? How has he started startup grind and Ejad Labs? What was the thought process behind his work? How are they enabling and empowering individuals? How is he connecting people to silicon valley? Why do we not own ex-pat Pakistanis? How has been his experience like working with the science ministry? How important the role of the private sector is in producing talents? How does he see the major components of industry working? And are we heading in the right direction? Tune in to know more about the upcoming events they organize, how the job market is changing and how he envisions Pakistan of 2050!



00:00 Tonight’s guests: Arzish Azam

00:48 What’s the thought behind his work?

02:36 Where he did his schooling from?

05:12 How he plays the role of the connector?

07:53 How he is enabling and empowering individuals?

11:51 Why we don’t own ex-pat Pakistanis?

13:05 What happens in the event they organize?

15:37 What’s the plan for the coming months?

21:34 How has been his experience like working with the science ministry?

25:13 What is the private sector doing for producing talent?

31:02 What he thinks of people he meets all over the world?

39:36 How does he see the three components of the industry?

45:59 How the future of jobs is changing?

50:58 Are we headed in the right direction?

55:50 How he envisions Pakistan of 2050?