Congresswoman says US must stop Zionist enabling of killing Palestinian kids

Congresswoman says US must stop ‘enabling’ Israel’s killing of Palestinian children
Monday, 08 November 2021 5:00 PM [ Last Update: Monday, 08 November 2021 5:14 PM ]
Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, center, leaves a meeting of Progressive House Democrats at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, October 28, 2021. (File photo by AFP)
Muslim Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib of the United States has called on the White House to stop enabling the killing of Palestinian children in the wake of an incident where Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank.
The only Palestinian-American member of US Congress said in a Twitter post that Washington should give up its unconditional support for Israel and stop the regime from committing crimes against minors, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Monday. “Our country must stop enabling the killing of children,” Tlaib posted.
Congresswoman Tlaib has frequently spoken out against the United States’ military support for Israel, and called for the protection of the Palestinians’ rights.
In an emotional speech at the House of Representative in May, Tlaib criticized President Joe Biden and other top officials for offering statements that she said did not acknowledge “Palestinian humanity.” “To read the statements from President [Joe] Biden, Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken, General [Lloyd] Austin and leaders of both parties, you would hardly know Palestinians existed at all.”
US Reps. Tlaib, Omar sparked a debate against Israel: Analyst
US Muslim Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar have triggered widespread debate in the US about Israel’s crimes against the Palestinians, an analyst says.
Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, are outspoken critics of Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians and vocal supporters of the Boycott, Divest and Sanction (BDS) movement. The pair has time and again said Congress should reconsider the annual US aid to Israel.
The United States and Israel signed an agreement in September 2016 for the regime to receive $38 billion in military assistance over the next decade, the largest such aid package in US history.
Israeli forces shoot, kill Palestinian teenager
Israeli forces shoot and kill a Palestinian teenager near Nablus, which sees weekly protests against Israeli settlements.
US grassroots movement slams Israel’s killing of Palestinian minor
Separately, a US grassroots movement on Sunday denounced Israel’s killing of the Palestinian teenager. “13-year-old Mohammad Da’das was shot and killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank today, bringing the toll of Palestinian children murdered by Israel to at least 80. How many more?” it tweeted.
Human rights groups have taken the Israeli regime to task for its controversial “shoot-to-kill” policy, based on which Israeli forces are ordered to open fire on Palestinians during confrontations even in cases where they can be captured.
Israeli forces usually use force to disperse anti-settlement protests in the West Bank. Several neighborhoods of the occupied territories have also become the site of repeated attacks by Israeli settlers over the past month.
