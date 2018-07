California Congressman Adam Schiff, second from left, ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence; Juan Zarate, former deputy National Security advisor for combatting terrorism; Thomas Shannon, former under Secretary of State for Political Affairs; and Samantha Vinograd, former senior advisor to the National Security advisor on Saturday discussed the United State’s presence in Afghanistan and Iraq with moderator Kim Dozier (far left), who is a contributing writer for The Daily Beast.