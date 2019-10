Congress Pushes Forward On Turkey Sanctions Despite Ceasefire

By

Daniel Flatley

and

Anna Edgerton

October 17, 2019, 8:05 PM GMT+3:30 Updated on October 18, 2019, 1:36 AM GMT+3:30

Graham-Van Hollen sanctions bill includes sovereign debt

Measure seeks to punish Turkey for invasion of northern Syria

Lindsey Graham Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg

Mike Pompeo and Mike Pence in Ankara, Turkey on Oct. 17.Photographer: Adem Altan/AFP via Getty Images

The Graham-Van Hollen measure is one of four bills that have been introduced in recent days to sanction Turkey for invading northern Syria. The Trump administration had imposed some sanctions on Turkey earlier this week, but Pence said those will be re-evaluated as part of Thursday’s deal with Erdogan.



Read More: Turkey Agrees to Five-Day Syria Cease-Fire After Talks With U.S.





Speaking with reporters Thursday, Van Hollen said it is “within Turkey’s power” to avoid these sanctions by drawing back from Syrian territory that had been controlled by the Kurds.



“We do not want these sanctions to have to go into effect,” Van Hollen said. However, he said that Congress will insist on punishing Turkey if it doesn’t change course.



House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel, who sponsored the bipartisan House sanctions bill, said his committee will continue with its work on penalties for Turkey.



”I am glad there is a cease fire, it’s a good sign, but let’s see if it lasts,” Engel said. ”Last time I had confidence in Turkey was a long time ago.”



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer dismissed the deal with Turkey that Pence announced on Thursday. They said in a statement that Trump is “flailing” and said Erdogan has “given up nothing.”



“Next week, the House will pass a strong, bipartisan sanctions package to work to reverse the humanitarian disaster that President Trump unleashed in Syria,” they said. “Our service members, our allies and our partners all suffering from the Syrian conflict deserve smart, strong and sane leadership from Washington.”

Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain on Oct. 17.Photographer: Burak Kara/Getty Images

Veto-Proof Majority

Additional Proposals

Bipartisan Rebuke