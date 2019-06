yeah.....why dont you build temples for them there....or let them protest against eating beef ....



besides its slave labour....have you ever been to the middle east and see the condition of those south asian workers?



refugees in the US .....and those crossing from mexico are treated FAAAAAr better.



I have read about the tactics that muslims employ in western nations they go as economic refugees....



Every major troubled area in the world .....has somehow muslims in the center of it :p



* north africa

* middle east

* china

* central asia

*iran , turkey

*russia

* India

*pakistan

*bangladesh

*sri lanka

*South east asia

* Europe

*australia



I think the only place where there are no real troubles due to Muslims in the koreas , japan and south america....cause there are close to none there...

Click to expand...