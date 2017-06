Congress, Muslim League leaders to attend RSS event in Kerala

The conference will be held in Calicut on July 1. It is being organised at a time when numerous incidents of violence between workers of RSS and CPI(M) have been reported from Kannur. He said BJP national vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe will also attend the conference.



By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:June 29, 2017 3:31 pm

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (Representational image). Express archive.

