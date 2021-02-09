Congress MP: Fortunate to have never gone to Pakistan, proud to be Indian muslim

Mighty Lion
Oct 3, 2018
While 7 hundred thousand security personals are deployed in Kashmir to stop Kashmir from merging with pakistan. Hundred of thousands have been killed and still are being targated, a father is charged with terrorism and his crime was demanding the body of his son killed by your security personals. People are tied in front of the cars to stop protestors from throwing stones, mothers are raped in front of theif daughters, houses are blown up, looted by your coward personals and i can go more but all this i said is just to tell What this kashmiri leader said is utter bullshit. Cheers!!
Yes, now you can live under their boot heels forever.
One ba$tard praises a kunjar sellout.No wonder Santa Claus is shedding crocodile tears.
No such acting after Pulwama Drama.
PM Modi’s Emotional Farewell To ‘True Friend’ Ghulam Nabi AzadIn his farewell speech for Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, PM Modi broke down recalling a 2007 incident. PM Modi was referring to a 2007 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Gujarati tourists. PM Modi saluted Azad for his contributions.www.news18.com
“Muslims who are opposing Pakistan will spend rest of their lives proving loyalty to India,”
New Recruit
Sure, he is. He must be proud to see youtube videos, where Hindutva goons beat up Indian Muslims. When eating beaf becomes a crime and you lose your life. When you are asked to pronounce that your religion is wrong and praise Hindu gods.
Big up Baba Jinnah, indeed you were right.“Muslims who are opposing Pakistan will spend rest of their lives proving loyalty to India,”
He proved the words of Quaid to be true.. Muslims now are proving their loyalty to indiaInhone ne toh ek hi bare mein two nation theory pe gutter ka pani fenk diya !