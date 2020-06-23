Congress in the throes of a perennial hamlet Rahul Gandhi a perennial hamlet Under the wings of an ailing and doting mother he’s overseeing the death throes Of The Grand Old Party. Mani Shankar Aiyar,a loyal friend of the former PM Rajiv Gandhi,...

Rahul Gandhi a perennial hamletMani Shankar Aiyar,a loyal friend of the former PM Rajiv Gandhi, once a cabinet minister under him, discarded by the present ‘High Command ‘ compared Rahul Gandhi to King Lear, who loved those children most who betrayed him, but banished the ones who doted on him. I argued in an earlier article that Rahul is more akin to Hamlet the crown prince of Denmark than Lear, who was forever assailed by doubts , grief stricken and angry , prevaricating whether to take his own life or avenge his father’s death by killing and dethroning his uncle, who had married his mother, his brother’s wife, after killing him. The Hamlet of Shakespeare pretending to be deranged and ultimately conquering his fits of irresolution and waywardness, summoned courage and with determined purpose, and a well thought through plan , took revenge plunging a dagger into his uncle taking him by surprise.Rahul is now displaying all the characteristics of a permanently drifting driftwood, not a momentarily hesitating and philosophical Hamlet that Shakespeare portrayed , who overcame his demons and his destiny, but is proving to be a perennial Hamlet, forever unsure and unable to seize the moment. His detractors would say he’s incapable of any resolute action , proving to be a boon to the BJP Supreme Leader Modi who is single minded in his determination to dismember, dismantle and destroy the Congress party. Modi doesn’t have to trouble now – the Grand Old Party may disintegrate and collapse of its own accord. Does a party that abandons its noble ideals and its creed, a creed of liberalism in the widest sense of that word that embraces all people with differing faiths and persuasions and plurality of ideas committed to equality and fraternity, but degenerates into a party where its members mortgage themselves to a dynasty , captive to a coterie of fawning courtiers that sponges on the party’s resources, deserve to survive ?Rajmohan Gandhi, the eminent historian and Grandson of the Mahatma in a column that he wrote recently before the muted rebellion by the Gang of 23 who wrote that letter demanding elections for a full time, active and visible president of the party, said , disagreeing with historian Ram Guha, that he admired Rahul because he is single handedly standing up against Modi and his authoritarian ways.That may be true. But Rahul is all over the place and firing solo, salvos after salvos at Modi, without a sound plan or strategy. A sporadic lose canon wins no wars. He has to fight his battles through an institutional mechanism, which means to be effective , he has to neutralise the BJP and its formidable and charismatic leader Modi by helming the Congress Party which is now rudderless, and lead it with perseverance and dedication. He’s out on a limb, charging at the windmills , a Lone Ranger inviting ridicule. A de facto President enjoying all its privilege and spoils without taking charge of its responsibilities by becoming a de jure President. “A politician without a party is like a snail without a shell. ”There’s a well known Italian proverb Rahul can be reminded of – ” If you would succeed , you must not be too good. ” Emerson talking of Napoleon said, “ it is an advantage, within certain limits, to have renounced the sentiments of dominion of piety, gratitude, and generosity. .. All the sentiments of which embarrass men’s pursuit of these objects , Napoleon set aside. He renounced, once and for all sentiments and affections,.. he saw where the matter hinged .. and his actions were as prompt as his thought. ” In the Indian context battling in the treacherous minefield of politics and swimming along side unforgiving enemies Rahul can not opt for the luxury of being a part time politician , a dilettante of refined tastes dabbling in politics for entertainment. He has to either take charge like his grand mother Indira Gandhi , choosing her authoritarian and ruthless and intolerant ways to take on the might of BJP or follow the path of Nehru , a gentle giant , but even he was astute, immersed in his party affairs and rode like a colossus when it came to the real world of politics and ruled the Congress like a benevolent Caesar, easing out cleverly leaders who dissented or were a threat to him – (like Rajaji who was banished to Chennai ) or Rahul must exit the party along with his mother and pave way for a leader through genuine elections and do what he can to save the great party from extinction.A word about the rebellion which sadly fizzled out but still seems to be simmering in discontent. It is wise for those who mustered courage to challenge the ‘high command ‘ to remember that palace mutinies and coups can not afford to be half baked plots that fail. The King must not be challenged unless he can be executed or overthrown mercilessly by the rebel leaders. If the uprising fails ,the mutineers are always shot, or exiled to set an example to the rest. History is replete with it. Most of those who rebelled have already been sidelined.Congress is a great legacy and heritage worth preserving and and fighting for. Its long history of struggles for our independence, its culture and values that Gandhi , Patel , Bose, JP Narayan , Thilak , Gokhale and others breathed into the party is hewn into the country’s collective psyche. The party must hark back to its illustrious past of a true and vibrant inner party democracy and elect a leader of stature who swears by dialogue, debate and an all inclusive ideology and a leader who has courage to lead taking his party along with him.But for now, time is of the essence. A dissident or a dynast, some leader must swiftly take firm control of the Congress and hold it together from falling apart or stop it from drifting. Or it will be too late.Franklin Roosevelt former US President said ,“To reach a port, we must sail- sail not tie at anchor – sail, not drift. “But where is the Captain !