Congress Collapses In Goa: 8 Of 11 MLAs Join BJP Mass defectionis a 2019 redux for Goa Congress, and particularly embarrassing for the party in the middle of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Digambar Kamat: Blow for Congress in Goa; Ex-CM Digambar Kamat, 7 Congress mla likely to join BJP | India News - Times of India India News: In Goa, 8 of 11 Congress MLAs joined the BJP this morning. This includes former Goa chief minister Digambar Kamat, who led the party campaign in the s

Congress collapses in Goa as 8 MLAs join BJP months after loyalty pledge The MLAs include Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo who had in January pledged their loyalty to the Congress at the Mahalaxmi temple in Panaji

Barely two months after the Congress seemed to have staved off a defection bid, eight of its 11 MLAs led by top leaders Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo joined the ruling BJP, reducing the opposition party to just three members in a House of 40. The mass defection — a 2019 redux for Goa Congress — is hugely embarrassing for the party in the middle of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (Unite India March), at which the BJP has been taking jibes: "(Unite) your party first."With eight MLAs breaking away as a group — that is two thirds of the party strength — they can't be disqualified under the anti-defection law. These include Michael Lobo's wife Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes.more here :Bharat Jodo