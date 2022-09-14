What's new

Congress Collapses In Goa: 8 Of 11 MLAs Join BJP

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
3,114
-12
1,854
Country
India
Location
India
Panaji: Barely two months after the Congress seemed to have staved off a defection bid, eight of its 11 MLAs led by top leaders Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo joined the ruling BJP, reducing the opposition party to just three members in a House of 40. The mass defection — a 2019 redux for Goa Congress — is hugely embarrassing for the party in the middle of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (Unite India March), at which the BJP has been taking jibes: "Jodo (Unite) your party first."

With eight MLAs breaking away as a group — that is two thirds of the party strength — they can't be disqualified under the anti-defection law. These include Michael Lobo's wife Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes.

more here :

www.ndtv.com

Congress Collapses In Goa: 8 Of 11 MLAs Join BJP

Mass defectionis a 2019 redux for Goa Congress, and particularly embarrassing for the party in the middle of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digambar Kamat: Blow for Congress in Goa; Ex-CM Digambar Kamat, 7 Congress mla likely to join BJP | India News - Times of India

India News: In Goa, 8 of 11 Congress MLAs joined the BJP this morning. This includes former Goa chief minister Digambar Kamat, who led the party campaign in the s
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com

www.livemint.com

Congress collapses in Goa as 8 MLAs join BJP months after loyalty pledge

The MLAs include Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo who had in January pledged their loyalty to the Congress at the Mahalaxmi temple in Panaji
www.livemint.com www.livemint.com

1663148056195.png
:haha:

Bharat Jodo :pleasantry:
 
Black Tornado

Black Tornado

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 26, 2021
2,365
-9
2,533
Country
India
Location
Nepal
-=virus=- said:
Panaji: Barely two months after the Congress seemed to have staved off a defection bid, eight of its 11 MLAs led by top leaders Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo joined the ruling BJP, reducing the opposition party to just three members in a House of 40. The mass defection — a 2019 redux for Goa Congress — is hugely embarrassing for the party in the middle of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (Unite India March), at which the BJP has been taking jibes: "Jodo (Unite) your party first."

With eight MLAs breaking away as a group — that is two thirds of the party strength — they can't be disqualified under the anti-defection law. These include Michael Lobo's wife Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes.

more here :

www.ndtv.com

Congress Collapses In Goa: 8 Of 11 MLAs Join BJP

Mass defectionis a 2019 redux for Goa Congress, and particularly embarrassing for the party in the middle of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digambar Kamat: Blow for Congress in Goa; Ex-CM Digambar Kamat, 7 Congress mla likely to join BJP | India News - Times of India

India News: In Goa, 8 of 11 Congress MLAs joined the BJP this morning. This includes former Goa chief minister Digambar Kamat, who led the party campaign in the s
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com

www.livemint.com

Congress collapses in Goa as 8 MLAs join BJP months after loyalty pledge

The MLAs include Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo who had in January pledged their loyalty to the Congress at the Mahalaxmi temple in Panaji
www.livemint.com www.livemint.com

View attachment 879026 :haha:

Bharat Jodo :pleasantry:
Click to expand...
Scamgress and its liberal ideology will be crushed completely, everyones’ eyes are opening to the truth and nobody is willing to buy their propaganda anymore.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
3,114
-12
1,854
Country
India
Location
India
Black Tornado said:
Scamgress and its liberal ideology will be crushed completely, everyones’ eyes are opening to the truth and nobody is willing to buy their propaganda anymore.
Click to expand...
Was to be expected with an incompetent fool like Raul Ghandy running things..

Vadra Ji is also preparing for his debut.. kya hoga inka ?
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
3,114
-12
1,854
Country
India
Location
India
www.ndtv.com

"It's Operation Kichad": Congress After Goa Collapse, 8 Of Its 11 MLAs Join BJP

Quips and wordplay flew from all sides in Goa and beyond, including the defecting MLAs who said they were unhappy with the Congress leadership
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com

inki Assam me bhi halaat out hai:

www.timesnownews.com

Assam Congress General Secretary Kamrul Islam Choudhury quits party, blames 'directionless, confused leadership of APCC'

In the letter, Kamrul Islam Choudhury, General Secretary of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), claimed that no action was taken against the party MLA, who cross-voted in the recently held presidential election, which has “demoralized thousands of grassroot workers like me who have given...
www.timesnownews.com www.timesnownews.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
Terrorists Are scared of the BJP government ! No major terror attack in India since Modi became PM : Rajnath
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
SuperStar20
SuperStar20
D
The curious case of Goa’s meat-eating cows | Gow matha herself loves meat.
Replies
6
Views
648
INS_Vikrant
INS_Vikrant
Crystal-Clear
Manohar Parriker Passes away.
2 3
Replies
39
Views
3K
proudindian20
proudindian20
C
BJP will get ONLY 5 seats in UP if Bua, Bhatija join hands with Rahul Gandhi: Mood of the Nation pol
Replies
0
Views
358
Crixus
C
ashok321
48 Indian MPs, MLAs named in cases of crime against women
Replies
4
Views
327
Nilu Pule
Nilu Pule

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom