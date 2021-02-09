Congress asks govt to explain VK Singh’s comment on LAC, Rahul Gandhi says he should be sacked | India News - Times of India India News: NEW DELHI: Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowhdury, on Tuesday alleged that former army chief General VK Singh’s statements on the Lin.

On Tuesday, Chowdhury demanded in Lok Sabha that the government should either issue a strong rebuttal against Singh’s statement, or explain what the General said and how it affects India’s position.He was joined in his protest by party leader Rahul Gandhi, who tweeted on Tuesday that not sacking VK Singh would be an “insult” to every Jawan. “Why is a BJP minister helping China make a case against India? He should’ve been sacked. Not sacking him means insulting every Indian Jawan”, Rahul tweeted on Tuesday, attaching a link of a news report that said Singh’s remarks on LAC “counters India position”.Singh had said that the border had not been demarcated and if the Chinese had transgressed across the LAC 10 times, India had done the same at least 50 times.The Chinese foreign ministry latched on to the former army chief’s comments and said it was anby the Indian side that it had transgressed the LAC on more occasions than the Chinese.