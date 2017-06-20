Congratulations to Misbah and Waqar

Where to start shall we.......

How can we play 1990 era cricket in 2021......

Is it Misbah's fault or it is the brain who hired Mr tuk tuk in 2019 knowing that the era of tuk tuk in white ball cricket is long gone.

Whats wrong with these people? Are they dumb? Blind? Brainless? Why do they put us through this.

Selection

You lost 2 games with same team and no change well here is my 2 cents here. In order to give spot to imam ul haq no change was made because if there would've been a change then imam ul haq would've been replaced as well bring in a new opener.. who could've scored runs putting final nail on career of imam ul haq.... we the fans see thru your dirty filthy politics we are not dumb.

Harris Rauf and Shaheen shah Afridi are brainless bowlers few boundaries and you can see the panicked face.

Misbah ul haq's personality will never ever ever let the team combination work. His presence in dressing room is poisoning.

How did Harris Rauf by passed everyone in first class and ended up in our international team?

Time and time again we get smacked in our face Why because we don't follow protocols have no principles and no discipline.

I mean the idea of discipline in Pakistan is follow the superior and his right or wrong command. That's not discipline. It's the personality, the way you live, the way you make stands against your superior based on morals is what you called discipline. Which also includes relieving your own self of duties if you no longer are capable of performing instead sitting there and eating haram maal....

That's why said where shall I start............