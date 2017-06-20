What's new

Congratulations to Misbah and Waqar

omegalamba7XL9

omegalamba7XL9

FULL MEMBER
Jul 30, 2014
871
2
1,364
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Where to start shall we.......
How can we play 1990 era cricket in 2021......
Is it Misbah's fault or it is the brain who hired Mr tuk tuk in 2019 knowing that the era of tuk tuk in white ball cricket is long gone.
Whats wrong with these people? Are they dumb? Blind? Brainless? Why do they put us through this.
Selection
You lost 2 games with same team and no change well here is my 2 cents here. In order to give spot to imam ul haq no change was made because if there would've been a change then imam ul haq would've been replaced as well bring in a new opener.. who could've scored runs putting final nail on career of imam ul haq.... we the fans see thru your dirty filthy politics we are not dumb.
Harris Rauf and Shaheen shah Afridi are brainless bowlers few boundaries and you can see the panicked face.
Misbah ul haq's personality will never ever ever let the team combination work. His presence in dressing room is poisoning.
How did Harris Rauf by passed everyone in first class and ended up in our international team?
Time and time again we get smacked in our face Why because we don't follow protocols have no principles and no discipline.
I mean the idea of discipline in Pakistan is follow the superior and his right or wrong command. That's not discipline. It's the personality, the way you live, the way you make stands against your superior based on morals is what you called discipline. Which also includes relieving your own self of duties if you no longer are capable of performing instead sitting there and eating haram maal....
That's why said where shall I start............
 
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
7,333
-1
11,164
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Both are worst choices....this is the fourth time waqar has been made cooach yet there is no improvement in performances of pakistani bowlers ...they just swing the ball anymore where as needless to talk about Misbah. Mickey Arthur was way better then these two. Time for twenty 20 players to be removed from Pak ODI squad for e.g Faheem Ashraf, Shadab
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Darth Vader
Pakistan, the Improbables
Replies
5
Views
518
Darth Vader
Darth Vader

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom