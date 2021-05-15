Congratulations to CNSA’s #Tianwen1 team for the successful landing of China’s first Mars exploration rover

Thanks!Congratulations to china on their scientific success
Eagerly waiting to see the pics
New Recruit
Is this supposed to be a big deal? Mars offers nothing to humanity. what will landing rovers on that planet do for any of us?Because of tragedy in Gaza, at first I missed this news. Then one of my friends texted me news about it. It took me a few minutes, but it finally hit me what just happened.
CHINA HAS LANDED ON MARS
Congratulations to China on this amazing feat and I wish China many more successes in the future.
so I was wrong @siegecrossbow the final stage of descent is assisted by a rocket motor and thrusters.Animation simulation
Why not u ask the american?Is this supposed to be a big deal? Mars offers nothing to humanity. what will landing rovers on that planet do for any of us?
while its good for the pride of asia & to appreciate the greatness of space i agree with you too with your point it does very little for human.Is this supposed to be a big deal? Mars offers nothing to humanity. what will landing rovers on that planet do for any of us?
LeL what kind of question is that?Is this supposed to be a big deal? Mars offers nothing to humanity. what will landing rovers on that planet do for any of us?
What do you mean? I think only methods at end stage are air bag, rocket, or sky hook suspension (also uses rocket).so I was wrong @siegecrossbow the final stage of descent is assisted by a rocket motor and thrusters.
I got the sequence wrong ...I thought parachute was the last stage.What do you mean? I think only methods at end stage are air bag, rocket, or sky hook suspension (also uses rocket).
The parachute cannot choose the specific landing position.I got the sequence wrong ...I thought parachute was the last stage.