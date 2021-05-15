What's new

Congratulations to CNSA’s #Tianwen1 team for the successful landing of China’s first Mars exploration rover

Because of tragedy in Gaza, at first I missed this news. Then one of my friends texted me news about it. It took me a few minutes, but it finally hit me what just happened.

CHINA HAS LANDED ON MARS

Congratulations to China on this amazing feat and I wish China many more successes in the future.
 
Because of tragedy in Gaza, at first I missed this news. Then one of my friends texted me news about it. It took me a few minutes, but it finally hit me what just happened.

CHINA HAS LANDED ON MARS

Congratulations to China on this amazing feat and I wish China many more successes in the future.
Is this supposed to be a big deal? Mars offers nothing to humanity. what will landing rovers on that planet do for any of us?
 
Is this supposed to be a big deal? Mars offers nothing to humanity. what will landing rovers on that planet do for any of us?
while its good for the pride of asia & to appreciate the greatness of space i agree with you too with your point it does very little for human.
We human should acknowledge there is a creator.
 
Is this supposed to be a big deal? Mars offers nothing to humanity. what will landing rovers on that planet do for any of us?
LeL what kind of question is that?
On very serious note...Real estate dude real estate...i mean science
 
