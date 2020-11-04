Congratulations to all Pakistanis
Trump is losing. Biden is winning.
Democrats are fully anti-Indian.
Strict sanctions on India on the way.
Congratulation to Pakistan and all Pakistanis who think that US election result will Influence India US relations. Let us see what happens.
Trump is clearly losing. Bhakts are having a fit and shitting in their pants.
old news, check cnn, foxnews
Congratulation to Pakistan and all Pakistanis who think that US election result will Influence India US relations. Let us see what happens.
India is not Pakistan. They had put sanctions on us 2 decades back and witnessed its futility and counter productive effect. No country dare to put sanction on us. Realize the difference between you guys and us.
Sanctions on India are on the way.
Kamala Harris is Tamil South Indian. She is 'Hinduphobic' and 'pro-Pakistan'.Trump has been neutral for Pakistan, neither pro or against ever since IK met him US has significantly reduced interference in Pakistan affairs and its blame game.
Biden is aware of the regional politics in the subcontinent so we will have to start from scratch and make him realize things are different now and Pakistan can't be pressured, like it was done in past.
India prefers Trump because they've made considerable investment in building a relationship with him, but if Biden wins they will jump ship and have to start from scratch too.
Either Trump wins or Biden wins no difference to Indo Pak rather than some diplomatic relations building but real difference is for people in US.
