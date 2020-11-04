Congratulations to all Pakistanis

Fawadqasim1 said: Sorry no offense but this is wishful thinking Click to expand...

Kamala Harris is 'Hinduphobic' and 'pro-Pakistan'Kamala Harris has been a vocal and sharp critic of India's Kashmir policy, especially after the revocation of Artice 370 and special status that was granted to the union territory.Notably, last year, when Senator Harris was running her own campaign for the Democratic nomination, on two occasions she was asked about her stance on the Kashmir issue, and unsurprisingly she backed the demand for international intervention, specifically the US.In one of her interviews, she stated 'We have to remind Kashmiris that they are not alone in the world. We are keeping track of the situation. There is a need to intervene if the situation demands.'The Senator has repeatedly taken a strong stance against India's national interest in matters of CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and revocation of Article 370 which abolished the temporary special status granted to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.