Congratulations to all Pakistanis

Congratulations to all Pakistanis

Trump is losing. Biden is winning.

Democrats are fully anti-Indian.

Strict sanctions on India on the way. :agree:

:chilli: :pakistan:
 
HalfMoon said:
Congratulations to all Pakistanis

Trump is losing. Biden is winning.

Democrats are fully anti-Indian.

Strict sanctions on India on the way. :agree:

:chilli: :pakistan:
Click to expand...

Congratulation to Pakistan and all Pakistanis who think that US election result will Influence India US relations. Let us see what happens.
 
Surya 1 said:
Congratulation to Pakistan and all Pakistanis who think that US election result will Influence India US relations. Let us see what happens.
Click to expand...
I can see Sanghis like you shivering on this news.

Kamala Harris is 'Hinduphobic' and 'pro-Pakistan'

Sanctions on India are on the way.


:chilli:
 
Its too early to say anything. Its not over yet. Major states like north carolina, florida, michigan, Pennsylvania are still in trumps fav.
 
Surya 1 said:
Congratulation to Pakistan and all Pakistanis who think that US election result will Influence India US relations. Let us see what happens.
Click to expand...

Kamala Harris has been a vocal and sharp critic of India's Kashmir policy, especially after the revocation of Artice 370 and special status that was granted to the union territory.

Notably, last year, when Senator Harris was running her own campaign for the Democratic nomination, on two occasions she was asked about her stance on the Kashmir issue, and unsurprisingly she backed the demand for international intervention, specifically the US.

In one of her interviews, she stated 'We have to remind Kashmiris that they are not alone in the world. We are keeping track of the situation. There is a need to intervene if the situation demands.'
SuperStar20 said:
old news, check cnn, foxnews
Click to expand...
It is the same.

1604467246362.png
 
Trump has been neutral for Pakistan, neither pro or against ever since IK met him US has significantly reduced interference in Pakistan affairs and its blame game.

Biden is aware of the regional politics in the subcontinent so we will have to start from scratch and make him realize things are different now and Pakistan can't be pressured, like it was done in past.

India prefers Trump because they've made considerable investment in building a relationship with him, but if Biden wins they will jump ship and have to start from scratch too.

Either Trump wins or Biden wins no difference to Indo Pak rather than some diplomatic relations building but real difference is for people in US.
 
Salaam

It seems unlikely that the results will alter the strategic planning of the US state significantly. The US is getting close to India because of China primarily and I don't see any major change in policy.

I don't see any serious cause for celebration.
 
Fawadqasim1 said:
Sorry no offense but this is wishful thinking
Click to expand...
Kamala Harris is 'Hinduphobic' and 'pro-Pakistan'

Kamala Harris has been a vocal and sharp critic of India's Kashmir policy, especially after the revocation of Artice 370 and special status that was granted to the union territory.

Notably, last year, when Senator Harris was running her own campaign for the Democratic nomination, on two occasions she was asked about her stance on the Kashmir issue, and unsurprisingly she backed the demand for international intervention, specifically the US.

In one of her interviews, she stated 'We have to remind Kashmiris that they are not alone in the world. We are keeping track of the situation. There is a need to intervene if the situation demands.'

The Senator has repeatedly taken a strong stance against India's national interest in matters of CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and revocation of Article 370 which abolished the temporary special status granted to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
 
HalfMoon said:
I can see Sanghis like you shivering on this news.

Kamala Harris is 'Hinduphobic' and 'pro-Pakistan'

Sanctions on India are on the way.


:chilli:
Click to expand...
India is not Pakistan. They had put sanctions on us 2 decades back and witnessed its futility and counter productive effect. No country dare to put sanction on us. Realize the difference between you guys and us.
 
Last edited:
Shabi1 said:
Trump has been neutral for Pakistan, neither pro or against ever since IK met him US has significantly reduced interference in Pakistan affairs and its blame game.

Biden is aware of the regional politics in the subcontinent so we will have to start from scratch and make him realize things are different now and Pakistan can't be pressured, like it was done in past.

India prefers Trump because they've made considerable investment in building a relationship with him, but if Biden wins they will jump ship and have to start from scratch too.

Either Trump wins or Biden wins no difference to Indo Pak rather than some diplomatic relations building but real difference is for people in US.
Click to expand...
Kamala Harris is Tamil South Indian. She is 'Hinduphobic' and 'pro-Pakistan'.

Strict sanctions on India on the way.
 
Shabi1 said:
Trump has been neutral for Pakistan, neither pro or against ever since IK met him US has significantly reduced interference in Pakistan affairs and its blame game.

Biden is aware of the regional politics in the subcontinent so we will have to start from scratch and make him realize things are different now and Pakistan can't be pressured, like it was done in past.

India prefers Trump because they've made considerable investment in building a relationship with him, but if Biden wins they will jump ship and have to start from scratch too.

Either Trump wins or Biden wins no difference to Indo Pak rather than some diplomatic relations building but real difference is for people in US.
Click to expand...
Trump is good for Pakistan in the Afghanistan issue. Trump is good for India and creating a strong military co-operation against China.
Trump is bad for China, which is why I'm rooting for Trump, though in all likelihood he will lose. Biden isn't good for China either though, he will continue to build the military strategic alliance with India, but again, directed against China not Pakistan. If I was in charge of Pakistan I would jump the sinking Chinese ship
 
