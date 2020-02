It is rare for us as a nation to humbly stand and be happy at our success. not chest-thumping, not bragging just taken it all in and having a simple smile on our faces.Our competition is comparing our pride and joy JF-17 with the first world's premier aircraft Rafael.According to them the 2 JF-17 thunder, created by a third world country for US$ 25 million can successfully take on a 80~90 million Rafel.meray azizz hum watno, we have a very small but real success mashallahThis is what success feels likeKV