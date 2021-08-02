[CONGRATS] Xiaomi Beat Samsung to Become No.1 in Battle for Europe !

Xiaomi Overtakes Samsung to Become No. 1 in European Market Share
Dorothy Zheng August 3, 2021
Xiaomi became the smartphone brand with the largest market share in Europe for the first time in the second quarter, overtaking Samsung and Apple, according to a report released Tuesday by market research firm Strategy Analytics.
Xiaomi shipped 12.7 million units in the second quarter in Europe, up 67.1 percent year-over-year, with a 25.3 percent market share. For comparison, Samsung's market share was 24 percent and Apple's 19.2 percent.
Chinese brands OPPO and Realme had market shares of 5.6 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.
Earlier, Strategy Analytics released a research report stating that global smartphone shipments grew 11 percent year-over-year to 314.2 million units in the second quarter of 2021.
For the first time, Xiaomi was number two globally, with 52.8 million smartphones shipped and a 16.8 percent market share. Among the top five vendors, Xiaomi had the highest annual growth rate of 85.3 percent.
Strategy Analytics previously said Xiaomi quickly and successfully captured the fallout from LG's exit in Latin America and Huawei's presence in Europe.
https://cntechpost.com/2021/08/03/xiaomi-overtakes-samsung-to-become-no-1-in-european-market-share/
Congrats Xiaomi
