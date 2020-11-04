What's new

Congrats to Donald Trump for Becoming the President 2nd Term

AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
Congrats to Donald Trump for Becoming the President 2nd Term
Look forward to better ties between Trump/Pakistan

8-)
Boy are you going to be embarrassed. I'm personally rooting for Trump, but his chances of winning Pennsylvania and Michigan are slim given millions of early ballots haven't been counted, and early ballots were cast predominantly from Democrats in urban areas of those states.
 
Trump is great for China. He says a lot but at the end of the day China grows at a great rate while America becomes more and more divided. Race wars/BLM is just around the corner if Trump wins lol.
 
Too early to say who will win. The last result of popular votes will be declared on Nov 14 in Iowa state. In-addition, electoral votes will play a crucial role in the final results.


Due China-US trade war and US encirclement of China, the China factor will play a lead role in Pak-US relationship.
 
Salza said:
Trump should visit Pakistan next year. Afghanistan deal looks more realistic now.
Couple that with a decent trade deal between Pakistan and the US and he may be welcomed in Pakistan. Considering the Taliban backed him for re-election he maybe welcomed by them as well.
 
KAL-EL said:
If Pakistan prepares a huge feast in his honor, he will be sure to come and visit.
Pakistan should. He likes attention. Trump is straight forward and means business. He has made good repertoire with Pakistani counterpart, Imran Khan atleast on Afghanistan which is really crucial for Pakistan as well.
 
Salza said:
Pakistan should. He likes attention. Trump is straight forward and means business. He has made good repertoire with Pakistani counterpart, Imran Khan atleast on Afghanistan which is really crucial for Pakistan as well.
As an American, I’m all for him to visit Pakistan.

Maybe some mutually positive deals can be made.
 
retaxis said:
Trump is going to cause a class divide/race war sooner or later. The liberals hate him so much more than they hate anything they can imagine lol. America is so divided right now.
He doesn’t like the healing type, but I expect all but the most extremist left to focus on trying to rebuild their finances.

The liberals will have to work with him over the next 4 years or else risk losing the house of representatives in the 2022 mid term elections, and being completely out of power.

with the Supreme Court 6-3 in favor of the right wing, liberals will have to start from scratch on how they make their legal cases from now on. So the rhetoric of class warfare / racial warfare won’t work anymore.

Don’t expect a race war, more Latinos and Blacks sided with Trump then ever before. Economics is what matters to most people.

This election was a rebuke of identity politics and should be seen as reaffirming the old 1992 Clinton slogan “It’s the Economy”. Trump’s economic populism carried him through this and the fear of the riots returning if Biden won.
 
