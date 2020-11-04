Congrats to Donald Trump for Becoming the President 2nd Term

retaxis said: Trump is going to cause a class divide/race war sooner or later. The liberals hate him so much more than they hate anything they can imagine lol. America is so divided right now. Click to expand...

He doesn’t like the healing type, but I expect all but the most extremist left to focus on trying to rebuild their finances.The liberals will have to work with him over the next 4 years or else risk losing the house of representatives in the 2022 mid term elections, and being completely out of power.with the Supreme Court 6-3 in favor of the right wing, liberals will have to start from scratch on how they make their legal cases from now on. So the rhetoric of class warfare / racial warfare won’t work anymore.Don’t expect a race war, more Latinos and Blacks sided with Trump then ever before. Economics is what matters to most people.This election was a rebuke of identity politics and should be seen as reaffirming the old 1992 Clinton slogan “It’s the Economy”. Trump’s economic populism carried him through this and the fear of the riots returning if Biden won.