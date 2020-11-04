AZADPAKISTAN2009
Sep 8, 2009
Congrats to Donald Trump for Becoming the President 2nd Term
You just wanted to be first to start this thread, didn't you?
Look forward to better ties between Trump/Pakistan
Boy are you going to be embarrassed. I'm personally rooting for Trump, but his chances of winning Pennsylvania and Michigan are slim given millions of early ballots haven't been counted, and early ballots were cast predominantly from Democrats in urban areas of those states.
Look forward to better ties between Trump/Pakistan
If Pakistan prepares a huge feast in his honor, he will be sure to come and visit.Trump should visit Pakistan next year. Afghanistan deal looks more realistic now.
Due China-US trade war and US encirclement of China, the China factor will play a lead role in Pak-US relationship.
Look forward to better ties between Trump/Pakistan
Couple that with a decent trade deal between Pakistan and the US and he may be welcomed in Pakistan. Considering the Taliban backed him for re-election he maybe welcomed by them as well.Trump should visit Pakistan next year. Afghanistan deal looks more realistic now.
Pakistan should. He likes attention. Trump is straight forward and means business. He has made good repertoire with Pakistani counterpart, Imran Khan atleast on Afghanistan which is really crucial for Pakistan as well.If Pakistan prepares a huge feast in his honor, he will be sure to come and visit.
“Nation building” TrumpTrump is great for China. He says a lot but at the end of the day China grows at a great rate while America becomes more and more divided. Race wars/BLM is just around the corner if Trump wins lol.
As an American, I’m all for him to visit Pakistan.Pakistan should. He likes attention. Trump is straight forward and means business. He has made good repertoire with Pakistani counterpart, Imran Khan atleast on Afghanistan which is really crucial for Pakistan as well.
Trump is going to cause a class divide/race war sooner or later. The liberals hate him so much more than they hate anything they can imagine lol. America is so divided right now.“Nation building” Trump
He doesn’t like the healing type, but I expect all but the most extremist left to focus on trying to rebuild their finances.Trump is going to cause a class divide/race war sooner or later. The liberals hate him so much more than they hate anything they can imagine lol. America is so divided right now.