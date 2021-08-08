beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 39,908
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Congrats to both Hongkong and Taiwan on 2020 Olympics medals
Both Hongkong and Taiwan won gold in the games, congratulations. Blood is thicker than water. 血浓于水
Hongkong :1 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze
Taiwan: (Chinese Taipei) 2 gold, 4 silvers , 6 bronze
Both Hongkong and Taiwan won gold in the games, congratulations. Blood is thicker than water. 血浓于水
Hongkong :1 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze
Taiwan: (Chinese Taipei) 2 gold, 4 silvers , 6 bronze
Last edited: