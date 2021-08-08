What's new

Congrats to both Hongkong and Taiwan on 2020 Olympics medals

Congrats to both Hongkong and Taiwan on 2020 Olympics medals
Both Hongkong and Taiwan won gold in the games, congratulations. Blood is thicker than water. 血浓于水

Hongkong :1 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze
Taiwan: (Chinese Taipei) 2 gold, 4 silvers , 6 bronze

bIypWdNTWZkB7DkrFQ-CEfASwWkf8EbX8cv9jfHL_Y0.jpg
02134913-28004837-01-cover-1800x1200_cover_1800x1200.jpeg
FotoJet (3)(5).jpg
 
