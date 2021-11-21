What's new

[CONGRATS] Pakistan (PakRail) Signed Huge Contract with China's CRRC Tangshan Co,. Ltd. for High Speed Passenger Trains

The Contract for 230 High-Speed Passenger Trains, including 80 Economic Trains, 80 Air-Conditioned Standard Trains & 30 Lounge-Type Trains. Will run at 160km/h & uses 1,676mm wide-gauge bogie

I don't know about the types, will be updated soon after I found information about the types.
Probably CR-200J Fuxing Hao High Speed Train Series, like Laos Series (Kunming-Vientiane High Speed Train Network)
