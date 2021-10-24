Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Sports
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Congrats Pakistan for beating India in t20 World Cup
Thread starter
Cash GK
Start date
29 minutes ago
Cash GK
SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
2,781
0
2,762
Country
Location
29 minutes ago
#1
Just wow
Rollno21
SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 27, 2017
3,832
-36
2,625
Country
Location
25 minutes ago
#2
Congrats Pakistan
Whirling_dervesh
FULL MEMBER
Sep 16, 2014
761
1
1,462
Country
Location
24 minutes ago
#3
Beat the bobs and veganas out of em....
HttpError
SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2014
3,524
-10
5,690
Country
Location
23 minutes ago
#4
Good game and a good display of Batting, bowling, and especially fielding. This new side looks very promising. Can someone please share Indian media's reaction here?
Deltadart
FULL MEMBER
May 22, 2016
1,030
0
1,710
Country
Location
8 minutes ago
#5
Let's not pop the soda bottle yet
.
One down, two more to go: New Zealand, England.
Chakar The Great
SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
5,464
0
5,956
Country
Location
3 minutes ago
#6
Not a big fan of cricket, but Indian arrogance has been dashed to ground.
Despite all the plotting against Pakistan and Pakistani cricket India stands humiliated. This will only get worse for India.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 3, Guests: 4)
Veritas01
The Accountant
Khan_21
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
‘Empty Shelves' Persist as US Looks Like ‘Poor Developing Country’ in Chinese People Eyes
Latest: FuturePAF
A moment ago
China & Far East
India vs Pakistan: T20 Worldcup Big Clash | Mother of all Matches in World Cricket
Latest: Norwegian
A moment ago
Sports
TLP 'Long March' to Islamabad - October 22, 2021
Latest: SQ8
A moment ago
Pakistani Siasat
F
Erdogan declares 10 ambassadors persona non grata
Latest: Foinikas
1 minute ago
Middle East & Africa
Facial reconstruction of Indus Valley people
Latest: FuturePAF
2 minutes ago
Central & South Asia
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
B
Featured
Pakistan Navy Type 054AP Frigates - Update, News & Discussion
Latest: Bossman
32 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
No 17 ''Tigers'' Squadron First To Re-Equip With JF-17 Block-3
Latest: The Eagle
Today at 9:58 PM
JF-17 Thunder
Pakistan officially inducts HQ 9 Air Defence system
Latest: waz
Today at 9:44 PM
Pakistan Army
Chiefs of the Air Staff - Pakistan Air Force
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 7:52 PM
Pakistan Air Force Archive
Aik Hai Nigar | Telefilm | Mahira Khan | 23rd Oct 2021 | ARY Digital
Latest: Aesterix
Today at 6:59 PM
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
India vs Pakistan: T20 Worldcup Big Clash | Mother of all Matches in World Cricket
Latest: Norwegian
A moment ago
Sports
TLP 'Long March' to Islamabad - October 22, 2021
Latest: SQ8
A moment ago
Pakistani Siasat
Congrats Pakistan for beating India in t20 World Cup
Latest: Chakar The Great
3 minutes ago
Sports
Pakistan wins!
Latest: SD 10
5 minutes ago
Sports
Watch the Match...India Vs Pakistan live
Latest: Genghis khan1
17 minutes ago
Sports
Military Forum Latest Posts
U
‘We’ll meet you in the sky’: Chinese air force commander challenges US military goal to ‘scare China’
Latest: UKBengali
Today at 9:38 PM
Air Warfare
Black Hawk Down - The Battle of Mogadishu 1993
Latest: Huffal
Today at 9:24 PM
Military History & Tactics
Evolution of American Tanks
Latest: dexter
Today at 8:33 PM
Land Warfare
NASA chief Bill Nelson 300 UFO sightings and ET life
Latest: Menace2Society
Today at 1:44 PM
Military Forum
China sends in 100 rocket launchers to fortify border with India
Latest: khansaheeb
Today at 7:34 AM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: WudangMaster
7 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Bangladesh Will Source More Weapons From Turkey, USA And Reduce Reliance On China
Latest: The Ronin
23 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
A
The threat of the growing Egyptian military power, an Israeli study
Latest: aymanop1522
38 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
O
Iran Air Force to stage large-scale maneuvers nationwide
Latest: OldTwilight
39 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
O
IRIAF | News and Discussions
Latest: OldTwilight
50 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Sports
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom