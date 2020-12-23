What's new

Congestion in Singapore port?

Song Hong

Song Hong

Jan 4, 2020
There is no local news on port congestion.

Singapore port is the world most efficient and they are highly automated, required very few workers. Also looking at various statistic, this year container TEU is almost the same as previous 2-3 years.

Very strange.

1640574957931.png


*************
Google Translate

As the epidemic continues to recur, port congestion has been staged in many countries around the world this year. The Port of Singapore is one of the largest container ports in the world. This year, the congestion of the port is very severe. The waiting time for sea ships at the port has changed from 2-3 days to 7-10 days; the price of containers has increased by 3-5 times. Some routes even turned 10 times. In order to shorten the waiting time at the seaport, many container ships are transferred to inland ports for customs clearance, and then transported to their destinations by rail and road.

 
