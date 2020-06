What is Confucianism?

Most of the post are translated by Google cos I dont know Chinese and only can translate from VN website. Hope mod will allow me to remain the threadThe thread may help people understand more abt VN-CN with the core thought/culture is Confucious. Why VN-CN dont pray or believe in God , not bcs we r communist, so we dont pray God cos actually Confucius master want us to focus on making ourself better instead of worrying abt how to make God "happpy".Thats explain why small country like VN still can survive against many much stronger invaders (Han-Mongol-Manchus-France-US) and still develop well without relying in any big nations and Zero death in Covid pademic cos we keep focusing on how to make ourself better as Confucius master taught.Thats why we (VN-CN) consider Confucius master is the "Teacher of eternity".Confucianism is considered an ideology that has far-reaching and long-lasting influence on Vietnamese society, is the foundation of moral education for people, greatly contributes to the organization of the state, maintains the social order, economic development, literary writing in monarchies such as the Ly Dynasty, the Tran Dynasty, the Le Dynasty, and the Nguyen Dynasty, throughout the history consistent with and harmonized with the Vietnamese life, forming the Confucianist culture Vietnamese identity is called Việt Nho ...Confucian influence on Vietnam was profound as the foundation of civilization in Vietnam and placed Vietnam in the countries that influenced the Chinese Civilization called the East Asian Cultural Region. Confucianism gradually shaped the way of life, life, morality, and human treatment in Vietnamese society. Some Confucian ideologies still play a role in Vietnamese social order to this day.As a major emphasis in its ethical system, Confucianism regulates relations between people. If there is improper conduct of these relations, it will cause disorders in the social group and therefore, throw man out of harmony with the universe. The cosmic world (heaven and earth) are in harmony and man’s aim is to achieve a similar one. Vietnamese Confucianism, though without a strong formalized organization, still vitally affects nearly all ethnic Vietnamese. This is part of the cultural environment where the child is born.