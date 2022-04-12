Confronting tyrannical world powers is the forgotten Sunnah of our Prophet (saw)

The text of the letter to Heraclius :
In the name of God, the Gracious One, the Merciful. From Muhammad, servant of God and His apostle to Heraclius, premier of the Romans:
Peace unto whoever follows the guided path!
Thereafter, verily I call you to the call of peace. Establish peace and shall have peace. God shall compensate your reward two-folds. But if you turn away, then upon you will sins of Arians (Christian minority). Then "O People of the Scripture, come to a term equitable between us and you that we worship none but God and associate with Him nothing, and we take not one another as Lords apart from God. But if they turn away, then say: Bear witness that we peace makers."[Quran 3:64]
Seal: Muhammad, Apostle of God
The letter to Khosrow II as transmitted by Muslim historians, reads thus:
In the name of God, the Gracious One, the Merciful , From Muhammad, Apostle of God to Khosrow, premier of Persia:
Peace unto whoever follows the guided path, and believes in God and His apostle, and bears witness that there is no god but the one God with no partner [associated in worship] to Him and that Muhammad is His servant and His apostle!
And [hence] I call you to the call of God, [for] in fact I am the apostle of God to mankind in its entirety, "that he may warn whoever is [spiritually] alive and [God's] word is proven against the infidels (i.e., those without faith in God)."[Quran 36:70]
So submit [to God] (i.e., embrace Islam) and be safe [from perdition]. But if you refuse, then verily will the guilt [of delusion] of the Zoroastrians ("Magians") be upon you.
Seal: Muhammad, Apostle of God
Letter of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) to an-Najjāshī the Axumite king of Ethiopia/Abyssinia :
In the name of God, the Gracious One, the Merciful. From Muhammad, Apostle of God to an-Najjāšī, premier of the Abyssinians:
Peace unto whoever follows the guided path! Thereafter, verily to you I make praise of God, but Whom there is no god, the King, the Holy One, the [Maker of] Peace, the Giver of Faith, the Giver of Security. And I bear witness that Jesus son of Mary is the Spirit of God and His Word that He cast into the Virgin Mary, the immaculate [and] the immune, and she was impregnated with Jesus by His Spirit and His blow like how He created Adam with His Hand. And I verily call you to the one God with no partner [associated in worship] to Him, and adherence upon His obedience, and that you follow me and believe in that which came to me, [for] I, in fact, am the Apostle of God and verily call you and your hosts toward God, [Possessor of] Might and Majesty. And thus I have informed and sincerely admonished. So accept my sincere admonition . "And Peace unto whoever follows the guided path."[Quran 20:47]
Seal: Muhammad, Apostle of God
The Prophet (ﷺ) said: The people will soon summon one another to attack you as people when eating invite others to share their dish. Someone asked: Will that be because of our small numbers at that time? He replied: No, you will be numerous at that time: but you will be scum and rubbish like that carried down by a torrent, and Allah will take fear of you from the breasts of your enemy and last enervation into your hearts. Someone asked: What is wahn (enervation). Messenger of Allah (ﷺ): He replied: Love of the world and dislike of death.
In the name of God, the Gracious One, the Merciful. From Muhammad, servant of God and His apostle to Heraclius, premier of the Romans:
Peace unto whoever follows the guided path!
Thereafter, verily I call you to the call of peace. Establish peace and shall have peace. God shall compensate your reward two-folds. But if you turn away, then upon you will sins of Arians (Christian minority). Then "O People of the Scripture, come to a term equitable between us and you that we worship none but God and associate with Him nothing, and we take not one another as Lords apart from God. But if they turn away, then say: Bear witness that we peace makers."[Quran 3:64]
Seal: Muhammad, Apostle of God
The letter to Khosrow II as transmitted by Muslim historians, reads thus:
In the name of God, the Gracious One, the Merciful , From Muhammad, Apostle of God to Khosrow, premier of Persia:
Peace unto whoever follows the guided path, and believes in God and His apostle, and bears witness that there is no god but the one God with no partner [associated in worship] to Him and that Muhammad is His servant and His apostle!
And [hence] I call you to the call of God, [for] in fact I am the apostle of God to mankind in its entirety, "that he may warn whoever is [spiritually] alive and [God's] word is proven against the infidels (i.e., those without faith in God)."[Quran 36:70]
So submit [to God] (i.e., embrace Islam) and be safe [from perdition]. But if you refuse, then verily will the guilt [of delusion] of the Zoroastrians ("Magians") be upon you.
Seal: Muhammad, Apostle of God
Letter of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) to an-Najjāshī the Axumite king of Ethiopia/Abyssinia :
In the name of God, the Gracious One, the Merciful. From Muhammad, Apostle of God to an-Najjāšī, premier of the Abyssinians:
Peace unto whoever follows the guided path! Thereafter, verily to you I make praise of God, but Whom there is no god, the King, the Holy One, the [Maker of] Peace, the Giver of Faith, the Giver of Security. And I bear witness that Jesus son of Mary is the Spirit of God and His Word that He cast into the Virgin Mary, the immaculate [and] the immune, and she was impregnated with Jesus by His Spirit and His blow like how He created Adam with His Hand. And I verily call you to the one God with no partner [associated in worship] to Him, and adherence upon His obedience, and that you follow me and believe in that which came to me, [for] I, in fact, am the Apostle of God and verily call you and your hosts toward God, [Possessor of] Might and Majesty. And thus I have informed and sincerely admonished. So accept my sincere admonition . "And Peace unto whoever follows the guided path."[Quran 20:47]
Seal: Muhammad, Apostle of God
The Prophet (ﷺ) said: The people will soon summon one another to attack you as people when eating invite others to share their dish. Someone asked: Will that be because of our small numbers at that time? He replied: No, you will be numerous at that time: but you will be scum and rubbish like that carried down by a torrent, and Allah will take fear of you from the breasts of your enemy and last enervation into your hearts. Someone asked: What is wahn (enervation). Messenger of Allah (ﷺ): He replied: Love of the world and dislike of death.
Last edited: