Conflict of intrest at the Highest Office??

muhammadhafeezmalik
FULL MEMBER
- Jan 21, 2015
- 1,539
- -6
- Country
-
- Location
-
https://twitter.com/iffiViews/status/1465552277930971143
https://twitter.com/ajmaljami/status/1465551677960896512
https://twitter.com/Wabbasi007/status/1465536127641788416
So this is transparency of the PTI Govt where President of Pakistan is supporting his family business. It’s not violation of Oath that stated “That I will not allow my personal interest to influence my official conduct or my official decisions”
Last edited: