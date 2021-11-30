What's new

Conflict of intrest at the Highest Office??

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
1,539
-6
1,372
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1465331747487428608

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1465566359287328768

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1465564745176604673

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1465564038381785091

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1465559862373490692

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1465552862914793474

https://twitter.com/iffiViews/status/1465552277930971143

https://twitter.com/ajmaljami/status/1465551677960896512

https://twitter.com/Wabbasi007/status/1465536127641788416
So this is transparency of the PTI Govt where President of Pakistan is supporting his family business. It’s not violation of Oath that stated “That I will not allow my personal interest to influence my official conduct or my official decisions”

1638254348900.png
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom