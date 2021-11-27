What's new

Confirmed: SAMAA TV bought by Ex-PTI Minister Abdul Aleem Khan

So, it is confirmed that Samaa TV is bought by him and I am not comfortable with that...

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1464158914925187081

Samaa TV which was previously supporting Nasla Tower residents has taken a mysterious sharp U-Turn and now instead blaming the residents/builders...

Very Shameful of Samaa TV

Ratings will go down now.....Samaa will become unpopular very soon and will go down the way Geo went down due to N-League.
 
I guess we now know why.

All media is BS. Which is why I come to PDF. :laugh:


jk....PDF has its place too...
 
