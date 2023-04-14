What's new

Confirmation : Pakistan Involved in Turkish TFX Project.

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
40,819
181
149,839
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
20230414_170328.jpg


Map showing how Pakistan 🇵🇰 is part of Turkish Aerospace R&D Ecosystem with over 240 Engineers contributing in Aerospace and Software fields.

Most of this R&D involves the technologies related to TFX Program and that is what makes the prospects of TFX induction in PAF positive.


Turkey, Pakistan to jointly develop fifth-generation fighter aircraft

Turkey and Pakistan have joined forces in the development and production of a new fifth-generation fighter aircraft.
www-janes-com.cdn.ampproject.org www-janes-com.cdn.ampproject.org
 
C

CallSignMaverick

MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 12, 2023
27
0
10
Country
India
Location
India
Windjammer said:
View attachment 924769

Map showing how Pakistan 🇵🇰 is part of Turkish Aerospace R&D Ecosystem with over 240 Engineers contributing in Aerospace and Software fields.

Most of this R&D involves the technologies related to TFX Program and that is what makes the prospects of TFX induction in PAF positive.


Turkey, Pakistan to jointly develop fifth-generation fighter aircraft

Turkey and Pakistan have joined forces in the development and production of a new fifth-generation fighter aircraft.
www-janes-com.cdn.ampproject.org www-janes-com.cdn.ampproject.org
Click to expand...
Is it recent or were they working with them for quite some time? Also when ready for induction how will PAF finance its purchase given FX crunch.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Windjammer
Over 189000 Attacks on Dalits in India in 4 Years !!
Replies
14
Views
504
AA_
AA_
Windjammer
"Escape India" Reaches All Time High in 2022
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
2K
mourning sage
M
Windjammer
Israeli Firm Involved in hacking Disrupting & Destabilising Operates in India!
Replies
4
Views
316
One_Nation
O
Windjammer
Sukhoi SU-30 Carnage in Ukraine!
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
168
Views
9K
alee92nawaz
alee92nawaz
T
Listed firms build huge reserve of Tk 153,000cr
Replies
8
Views
459
mb444
mb444

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom