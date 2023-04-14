Confirmation : Pakistan Involved in Turkish TFX Project.

Turkey, Pakistan to jointly develop fifth-generation fighter aircraft Turkey and Pakistan have joined forces in the development and production of a new fifth-generation fighter aircraft.

Map showing how Pakistan 🇵🇰 is part of Turkish Aerospace R&D Ecosystem with over 240 Engineers contributing in Aerospace and Software fields.Most of this R&D involves the technologies related to TFX Program and that is what makes the prospects of TFX induction in PAF positive.