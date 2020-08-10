What's new

Confirmation: 6 #IndianArmy personnel killed in fresh #IndiaChinaStandoff at PangongTso #Ladakh

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 4, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
The Maverick Moodys confirm only 3 countries in G20 to show postive GDP growth this Year = Guess ??? the 3 World Affairs 13
B China confirms its first Covid-19 vaccine patent COVID-19 Coronavirus 1
Jyotish Ex-Spanish king confirmed to be in UAE amid financial probes Middle East & Africa 4
Nan Yang Hong Kong activist, writer ‘Kong Tsung-gan’ confirms that’s only a pen name; website says he’s reall China & Far East 7
Aspen Featured US confirms that Iranian cyberattack successfully breached 2 major US companies Iranian Defence Forum 4
The SC The new Turkish Point 8 confirms full Egyptian control in the eastern Mediterranean Middle East & Africa 4
B Japan confirms $3.15 billion loan package for Bangladesh Bangladesh Defence Forum 9
beijingwalker Apple Confirms iPhone 11 Uses Data From China’s BeiDou Satellite System Technology & Science 0
Austin Powers Japan confirms that ‘helicopter destroyer’ Izumo will operate F-35B jets China & Far East 1
airomerix Featured F-16.net confirms Su-30MKI loss on 27th Feb Pakistan Air Force 264

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top