I have raised this issue of weird treatment of students by Pakistan. I was called by all sorts of names. Here are two basic facts :



1. Air route from China to Pakistan is open for anyone NOT coming from Hubei. Issue is that now the virus is endemic in other provinces, this policy made sense in late December to mid Jan and not now.



2. Other centres of outbreak sharing land borders like Iran are appearing and movement of people is not going to stop from there.



In light of this, any perceived advantage of not bringing students back is lost. Its nothing but hypocrisy.

