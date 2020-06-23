Confessions Of A Navy F-14 Fleet Pilot Turned F-5 Aggressor

Francesco "Paco" Chierici talks fighting in Tomcats and Tigers, losing comrades, and flying 737s during the week and fighters on the weekend.

From mud-moving to dogfighting

The guy—or gal—in the back

The Tomcat's biggest arrow

Making the big cat dogfight

I flew BFM against a variety of dissimilar aircraft as a Tomcat pilot. During a memorable week off the coast of Pakistan we flew a number of BFM and BVR sorties against the Pakistani Air Force. I still have some spectacular HUD footage from engagements against MiG-21s (J-7s).



I remember being amazed at the lack of proficiency and proper weapons employment from their F-16 pilots. When we were in the Persian Gulf, we had a week where we fought the Emirati Mirage 2000-5 pilots. They were actually quite aggressive pilots who displayed a keen awareness of the tactics to employ against the weaknesses of the F-14A. They would jam to the merge, then pull 9Gs, flying so high we almost lost sight. If we did, they would tag us with a heater (infrared short-range guided missile). But if you could survive the first merge to employ follow-on BFM, they became easy prey.



Probably the single best BFM platform I ever flew against was the F-16N. Stripped down and slicked up, it was a dogfighting monster, virtually unbeatable.



Culture shock

Being the FNG

Black cats

The hardest tactic to master

Back over Iraq

RIMPAC

Grumman reliability through raw dedication

Qualifying Carriers

Sainthood

From Tomcats to Tigers