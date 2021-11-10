What's new

conditions on the borders are very unstable, armies should be ready to retaliate on ‘short notice’ : Defense Minister Rajnath

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing the Air Force Commanders’ Conference on Wednesday, clearly said that the situation on the country’s borders is very unstable, so it is very important that the three wings of the Army, the Army, the Air Force and the Navy, at a very ‘short notice’. Be prepared for any sudden retaliation.

The Defense Minister made this statement in the presence of CDS General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief VR Choudhary and Tom Commanders of the Air Force. During this, he said that the Air Force will have an important role in whatever war will happen in the future. In such a situation, the Air Force will have to further sharpen its capabilities through AI i.e. artificial intelligence, big data handling and machine-learning.
Rajnath Singh said to be ready to retaliate at short notice
The Defense Minister lauded the Air Force for its high operational preparedness, quick responding capabilities and professionalism of a high order during peacetime and operations. But he called for being prepared at short notice, drawing attention to the ongoing standoff on the country’s borders (from China). Rajnath Singh asked the armed forces to be ready to retaliate at short notice regarding the ‘volatile’ situation on the country’s borders.
This time the theme of the Air Force’s three-day Commanders Conference (10-12 November) is. ‘Ensuring certainty amdist uncertainty.’ For three days, the top commanders of the Air Force, including Air Chief Marshal VR Choudhary, CDS Bipin Rawat and other military commanders, are holding consultations on national security with senior officials of the Defense Ministry. The Commanders Conference is held twice a year in the capital Delhi.
Airforce needs to develop multi-domain capabilities: Air Chief
The Defense Minister stressed on the creation of a common theater command of the three wings of the army, saying that during this time everyone’s views and concerns will be taken care of. In fact, the Air Force had expressed some of its operational concerns regarding the establishment of a theater command in the country. That’s why the Defense Minister insisted on thoroughly brainstorming the views of all the stakeholders.
Addressing the conference on Wednesday, Air Force Chief VR Choudhary said that the Air Force needs to develop multi-domain capabilities so that any nefarious intentions of the enemy can be given a befitting reply. The Air Chief Marshal emphasized on joint training with the Army and Navy so that the combat power of the three organs (Army, Air Force and Navy) can be better utilized during any future war or conflict. The Air Chief also congratulated all the commanders for their excellent operational preparedness even during the Kovid epidemic.


Indian Air Force need to create a list of each pilot’s favorite tea. So their neighbors can treat Indian pilots with hospitality. This is a win-win. But India need to communicate the needs of their pilots once they go visit their neighbors.
 
