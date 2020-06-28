Conditioning Pakistan's future per the requirements of the 21st century

Talib suicide bombing recruiters and conditioners used to do this stuff in subterranean tunnels and bunkers, while this is what is being done with the future of Pakistan by TLP activists in the heartland of Punjab in the open sight. How long can the state continue looking the other way? Brelvi fanaticism was empowered to dilute the influence of Deobandi extremism and the repercussions are being seen now. One extremism cannot be neutralized by another.