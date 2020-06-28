What's new

Conditioning Pakistan's future per the requirements of the 21st century

Pak Nationalist

Pak Nationalist

FULL MEMBER
Jul 4, 2021
558
2
713
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Talib suicide bombing recruiters and conditioners used to do this stuff in subterranean tunnels and bunkers, while this is what is being done with the future of Pakistan by TLP activists in the heartland of Punjab in the open sight. How long can the state continue looking the other way? Brelvi fanaticism was empowered to dilute the influence of Deobandi extremism and the repercussions are being seen now. One extremism cannot be neutralized by another.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1467649803198902274
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

خره مينه لګته وي
Beyond LAC logjam, it’s time to start India-Pakistan-China dialogue
Replies
13
Views
1K
jamal18
J
Shahzaz ud din
The discontents of South Asian culture
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
2K
El Sidd
El Sidd
Jyotish
The discontents of South Asian culture
Replies
0
Views
321
Jyotish
Jyotish
Zarvan
Futurist Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV): Chariot of Steel
Replies
1
Views
730
ARMalik
ARMalik
Tipu7
Featured The Rise and Decline of Tanks in the Battlefield: A Perspective
2
Replies
23
Views
10K
Armchair
Armchair

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom