Concessions not a solution for China-US trade war: incoming Chinese ambassador to Japan

China, Japan to safeguard open economy, free trade: Kong

Kong told the media that the Plaza Accord was a huge blow to the Japanese economy, and its influence continues to this day.

unlike the alliance between Japan and the US, in the China-US relations, China is in an equal position with the US.

"How Japan lost the chip war 30 years ago"