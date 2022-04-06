Concerning the Fall of Constantinople...

@SilentEagle said in another thread:
Since I'm locked out of that thread,I wanted to reply to this because it's historically wrong. After the Fall of Constantinople,the Ottoman soldiers were allowed the usual 3 day looting.
Specifically:
Leonard of Chios witnessed the horrible atrocities that followed the fall of Constantinople. The Ottoman invaders pillaged the city, murdered or enslaved tens of thousands of people, and raped women and children. Even nuns were subjected to sexual assault by the Ottomans:
During three days of pillaging, the Ottoman invaders captured children and took them away to their tents, and became rich by plundering the imperial palace and the houses of Constantinople. The Ottoman official Tursun Beg wrote:
If any citizens of Constantinople tried to resist, they were slaughtered. According to Niccolò Barbaro, "all through the day the Turks made a great slaughter of Christians through the city". According to Makarios Melissenos:
Much of the Ottoman persecution of the city's citizens had overt religious overtones or undertones. The Ottoman soldiers were reported to have engaged in vileness within all the churches; the Grand Duke Lucas Notaras's daughter was forced to lie on the Hagia Sophia's altar with a crucifix under her head and gang raped by several Ottomans.[63]
The women of Constantinople suffered from rape at the hands of Ottoman forces.[64] According to historian Philip Mansel, widespread persecution of the city's civilian inhabitants took place, resulting in thousands of murders and rapes, and 30,000 civilians being enslaved or forcibly deported.[4] The vast majority of the citizens of Constantinople were forced to become slaves.[65][5][66]
According to Nicolas de Nicolay, slaves were displayed naked at the city's slave market, and young girls could be purchased.[67] The elder refugees in the Hagia Sophia were slaughtered and the women raped.[68] George Sphrantzes says that people of both genders were raped inside Hagia Sophia. According to Steven Runciman most of the elderly and the infirm/wounded and sick who were refugees inside the churches were killed, and the remainder were chained up and sold into slavery.[69]
Byzantine historian Doukas and Leonard of Chios stated after the fall that Mehmed II ordered the 14-year-old son of the Grand Duke Lucas Notaras brought to him "for his pleasure". When the father refused to deliver his son to such a fate he had them both decapitated on the spot.[70]
According to the Encyclopædia Britannica Mehmed II "permitted an initial period of looting that saw the destruction of many Orthodox churches", but tried to prevent a complete sack of the city.[71] The looting was extremely thorough in certain parts of the city. On 2 June, the Sultan found the city largely deserted and half in ruins; churches had been desecrated and stripped, houses were no longer habitable, and stores and shops were emptied. He is famously reported to have been moved to tears by this, saying, "What a city we have given over to plunder and destruction."[23]: 152
Looting was carried out on a massive scale by sailors and marines who entered the city via other walls before they had been suppressed by regular troops, who were beyond the main gate. According to David Nicolle, the ordinary people were treated better by their Ottoman conquerors than their ancestors had been by Crusaders back in 1204, stating that only about 4,000 Greeks died in the siege, while according to a Venetian Senate report, 50 Venetian noblemen and over 500 other Venetian civilians died during the siege.[72] Many of the riches of the city were already looted in 1204, leaving only limited loot to the Ottomans.[73]
Mehmed II granted his soldiers three days to plunder the city, as he had promised them and in accordance with the custom of the time.[23]: 145 [74] Soldiers fought over the possession of some of the spoils of war.[75]: 283 On the third day of the conquest, Mehmed II ordered all looting to stop and issued a proclamation that all Christians who had avoided capture or who had been ransomed could return to their homes without further molestation, although many had no homes to return to, and many more had been taken captive and not ransomed.[23]: 150–51 Byzantine historian George Sphrantzes, an eyewitness to the fall of Constantinople, described the Sultan's actions:[76][77]
The Hagia Sophia was converted into a mosque, but the Greek Orthodox Church was allowed to remain intact and Gennadius Scholarius was appointed Patriarch of Constantinople. This was once thought to be the origin of the Ottoman millet system; however, it is now considered a myth and no such system existed in the fifteenth century.[78][79]
