Concern MPA of PMLN in punjab assembly today

Isn't this such a shame?? Dynastic rule!!

But one of the worst decision Imran Khan made was to appoint Buzdar as the CM of Punjab and even worse was keeping Buzdar in power in arguably the most important province of Pakistan for years despite many pleas and warnings about Buzdar not only under-performing but was also alienating the PTI support. But Imran Khan persisted with his folly, comfortable in the thought that as long as the Establishment of Pakistan was behind him, he didnt' have to worry about anything.



Well that changed! And sensing a defeat in Punjab, Imran finally offered the CM-ship to Pervez Elahi in the last few days but the damage was already done!

And by offering Pervez Elahi the CM-ship, Imran demonstrated his political opportunism and lust to power over principles after having already demonstrated his mighty ego for keeping Buzdar in power for almost 4 years. These are bitter facts which the PTI fanbois must think about unless they are also like the Modi Bakths whom they make fun of all the time in this forum!