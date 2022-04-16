What's new

Concern MPA of PMLN in punjab assembly today

C

Conspiracy

MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 16, 2022
12
0
6
Country
Germany
Location
Germany
FQdu7o_XMAUdE8z


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1515299458254352393

image.png
 
Last edited:
Meengla

Meengla

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 1, 2009
5,986
19
9,741
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
alphapak said:
This is a Baap Beta party, Showbaz as Pm and his son as CM.
Click to expand...

Isn't this such a shame?? Dynastic rule!!
But one of the worst decision Imran Khan made was to appoint Buzdar as the CM of Punjab and even worse was keeping Buzdar in power in arguably the most important province of Pakistan for years despite many pleas and warnings about Buzdar not only under-performing but was also alienating the PTI support. But Imran Khan persisted with his folly, comfortable in the thought that as long as the Establishment of Pakistan was behind him, he didnt' have to worry about anything.

Well that changed! And sensing a defeat in Punjab, Imran finally offered the CM-ship to Pervez Elahi in the last few days but the damage was already done!
And by offering Pervez Elahi the CM-ship, Imran demonstrated his political opportunism and lust to power over principles after having already demonstrated his mighty ego for keeping Buzdar in power for almost 4 years. These are bitter facts which the PTI fanbois must think about unless they are also like the Modi Bakths whom they make fun of all the time in this forum!
 
S

Silverblaze

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 25, 2012
2,625
3
3,431
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Meengla said:
Isn't this such a shame?? Dynastic rule!!
But one of the worst decision Imran Khan made was to appoint Buzdar as the CM of Punjab and even worse was keeping Buzdar in power in arguably the most important province of Pakistan for years despite many pleas and warnings about Buzdar not only under-performing but was also alienating the PTI support. But Imran Khan persisted with his folly, comfortable in the thought that as long as the Establishment of Pakistan was behind him, he didnt' have to worry about anything.

Well that changed! And sensing a defeat in Punjab, Imran finally offered the CM-ship to Pervez Elahi in the last few days but the damage was already done!
And by offering Pervez Elahi the CM-ship, Imran demonstrated his political opportunism and lust to power over principles after having already demonstrated his mighty ego for keeping Buzdar in power for almost 4 years. These are bitter facts which the PTI fanbois must think about unless they are also like the Modi Bakths whom they make fun of all the time in this forum!
Click to expand...

Why is only buzdar a problem and not murad ali shah who openly threatens sindhudesh in Sindh Assembly?

Which country allows a CM of a province to state things in official capacity?

Why isn't 18th amendment a problem through which Sindh was gifted to PPP without any safe guards?

Why was the military establishment only concerned about Punjab CM and not about the largest seaport of the country?

Can it be then inferred that mil establishment is from a particular province and hence they have brought back people because of ethnic affiliations?

Pakistan establishment must seriously look at what they have done. As a humble student of history, I see these events as stage 1 of the final balkanization of Pakistan. Hope I am proven utterly wrong.
 
Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
10,322
2
22,959
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Meengla said:
Isn't this such a shame?? Dynastic rule!!
But one of the worst decision Imran Khan made was to appoint Buzdar as the CM of Punjab and even worse was keeping Buzdar in power in arguably the most important province of Pakistan for years despite many pleas and warnings about Buzdar not only under-performing but was also alienating the PTI support. But Imran Khan persisted with his folly, comfortable in the thought that as long as the Establishment of Pakistan was behind him, he didnt' have to worry about anything.

Well that changed! And sensing a defeat in Punjab, Imran finally offered the CM-ship to Pervez Elahi in the last few days but the damage was already done!
And by offering Pervez Elahi the CM-ship, Imran demonstrated his political opportunism and lust to power over principles after having already demonstrated his mighty ego for keeping Buzdar in power for almost 4 years. These are bitter facts which the PTI fanbois must think about unless they are also like the Modi Bakths whom they make fun of all the time in this forum!
Click to expand...

When superstitions and shamisim take over rationale and logic this is what happens.

Silverblaze said:
Why is only buzdar a problem and not murad ali shah who openly threatens sindhudesh in Sindh Assembly?

Which country allows a CM of a province to state things in official capacity?

Why isn't 18th amendment a problem through which Sindh was gifted to PPP without any safe guards?

Why was the military establishment only concerned about Punjab CM and not about the largest seaport of the country?

Can it be then inferred that mil establishment is from a particular province and hence they have brought back people because of ethnic affiliations?

Pakistan establishment must seriously look at what they have done. As a humble student of history, I see these events as stage 1 of the final balkanization of Pakistan. Hope I am proven utterly wrong.
Click to expand...


C.m sindh is a certified thug while c.m punjab was expected to act as wasim Akram in the politcal arena.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 5, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

AZMwi
After Zubair's (ex governor sindh) alleged sex scandal video, more alleged videos of Pakistani politicians have surfaced.
2 3 4 5
Replies
72
Views
7K
TheDarkKnight
TheDarkKnight
TheDarkKnight
Nazim Jokhio's widow pardons PPP MPA, others in husband's murder case
Replies
10
Views
224
SaadH
S
HAIDER
Punjab governor accepts Buzdar's resignation, summons assembly session tomorrow to elect new CM
Replies
0
Views
134
HAIDER
HAIDER
M
Haleem Adil Sheikh confirms marriage with PTI MPA Dua Bhutto
Replies
2
Views
525
Thorough Pro
Thorough Pro
313ghazi
FM Qureshi presents constitutional amendment bill for creating South Punjab
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
80
Views
2K
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom