Concepts: 'Littoral Mission Vessels'

Over the past few weeks, I've been a little fascinated by the concept of the 'littoral mission vessel' (LMV). The basic idea of these LMVs is to deliver key naval capabilities, but at lower cost than a full-fledged frigate or corvette. The term LMV isn't real per se, but I think it may become real if enough ships of this type materialize. There is no hard or fast rule, but in general, I find that these designs have a displacement of 500 to 1,500 tons (i.e., corvette-sized). So, they're compact. But they are multi-mission-capable: anti-ship/surface warfare, anti-sub warfare, and anti-air warfare. However, these LMVs may not include decks and hangars for helicopters (though in some cases, they might -- depends). It'd be interesting if we could design something like the SIGMA 7310 or Dearsan C74 in Pakistan. If we apply the same commercial build standards of the OPV 1900, such ships might be low cost enough to procure in numbers to deliver ASW coverage and distribute land-attack/anti-ship capabilities in our littoral waters. Concepts Damen SIGMA Fast Attack 7310 (Netherlands) Displacement: 900 tons Length: 74 m Propulsion: CODAD Range: 2,000 NM (at 15 knots) Weapons: 1x 76 mm; 2x4 AShM; 2x3 ASW; 2x2 VLS(?) Dearsan Corvette C74 (Turkey) Displacement: 1,000 tons Length: 74 m Propulsion: CODAD Range: 2,000 NM Weapons: 1x 76 mm; 2x4 AShM; ASW rockets(?); 2x8 VLS(?) Real World Baynunah Class Corvette (UAE/France) Displacement: 915 tons Length: 71.3 m Propulsion: CODAD Range: 2,400 NM (at 15 knots) Weapons: 1x 76 mm; 2x4 AShM; 8-cell VLS(?) Independence-Class (Singapore) Displacement: 1,200 tons Length: 80 m Propulsion: CODAD Range: 3,000 NM Weapons: 1x 76 mm; 2x RWS; 12-cell MICA-VL