The brutal lynching of a young Muslim man in India has become an object of national attention after a video of the incident went viral, prompting nearly a dozen arrests, and an investigation into a potential cover-up.

Police arrested 11 people on Monday in connection to the lynching after the victim’s family showed them the video of the incident that was already spreading rapidly online. The disturbing 10-minute-long clip shows 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari being beaten with sticks by at least a dozen people while tied to a pole.



Ansari was allegedly caught by civilians during an attempted robbery in Jharkhand, a state in eastern India, at which point a mob formed to take measures into their own hands.



After forcing Ansari to reveal his name, the assailants demanded that he repeat the phrase “Jai Shri Ram” (Hail Lord Ram), which has recently come to be associated with Hindu nationalist movements. The abuse was carried out in the open; people can be heard laughing in the background and children are present at the scene.



Warning: Some readers may find this footage disturbing.



Police say that the mob tortured the young man for 12 hours before turning him in. When Ansari was finally brought to the authorities, those who handed him over reportedly claimed he had injured himself falling off a roof during an attempted burglary. After being refused immediate medical care, he later died as a result of his injuries.