Cona County in Tibet, near to Tawang city controlled by India, first shot fired here in 1962

Cona County in Tibet, sitting near to Tawang city controlled by India, first shot was fired here in 1962 in Sino Indian border war, 60 years passed, how this remote border county look now?


The historical site of Chinese troops' command during the Sino-Indian War in 1962 Photo: Zhao Juecheng/GT


Lebugou village in Cona borders India and Bhutan. Standing on the square of Le village in Lebugou, village chief Puba pointed to a mountain shrouded by mist "This mountain is already in the India-controlled area, which is less than 5 kilometers from where we now stand," he said.

For residents who set up a home close to the borderline, herding is patrolling and living is guarding the frontier. While the mountains, water and cloud has not changed for decades and their responsibility to safeguard the country's land remains, their lives are undergoing fundamental changes.

Seventy-two villagers from 24 households in Le village have moved from their old wooden houses to modern Tibetan-style buildings and houses in 2018.

It's a stark contrast from the villagers' dwellings several years ago. The new houses have water, electricity and internet access. The dirt road has been transformed to asphalt road. A plaza, tourists' reception center and commercial zone have also been built.



A view of this border village Photo: Zhao Juecheng/GT
Street view of in Lebugou village
Why all houses in Cona County have something like airconditioner machines outside their windows? Acutally they are not air conditioner machines, they are oxygen machines.

Cona County's altitude is 4380m, Oxygen content is just 60% of the low land regions, those oxygen machines are provided by the government to the local families which can pump oxygen into their room, increasing the oxygen level by over 30% inside their houses. The whole oxygen generating system is centrally controlled and managed.

 
