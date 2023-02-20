What's new

Comsats University terminates lecturer over asking 'objectionable question' in quiz

Mujahid Memon

Mujahid Memon

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The Comsats University Islamabad (CUI) has terminated a lecturer who had allegedly asked an “objectionable” question in a quiz on the English composition of the Bachelor of Electrical Engineering (BEE) programme.


The CUI administration wrote to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) on Feb 2 to apprise that it had initiated [an] inquiry into the content of the quiz. The letter stated that the administration had already taken action and the services of the lecturer (visiting faculty) had been teriminated from Jan 5, 2023. The faculty member, it further stated, had also been blacklisted.


Students were “shocked” when they came across the question asking them to write 300 words on the topic.


Additional Registrar Naveed Ahmed Khan said when the rector called the lecturer to explain over the matter, he admitted his mistake which culminated in his termination. “He had plagiarised the question from Google,” he added. The quiz, he said, was retaken.


A faculty member took a dig at the examination system questioning why the matter had only to be taken into consideration after the students raised the issue. He doubted that the lecturer had been sacked after the ministry took notice of the incident.


1676893158549.jpeg




1676893221265.jpeg
 
R

RandyB

Actually this is a well known question, first posed by a Professor in the US many years ago, used to illustrate the concept of "moral dumbfounding" - but most people in India and Pakistan lack the critical faculty to appreciate it. I feel sorry for the COMSATS Prof. The poor guy was trying to teach a firang concept to his jaahil students but didn't realise the explosive blowback it would have.
 
V

villageidiot

RandyB said:
Actually this is a well known question, first posed by a Professor in the US many years ago, used to illustrate the concept of "moral dumbfounding" - but most people in India and Pakistan lack the critical faculty to appreciate it. I feel sorry for the COMSATS Prof. The poor guy was trying to teach a firang concept to his jaahil students but didn't realise the explosive blowback it would have.
Click to expand...
Save it. There's other question he could have posed.
How is it moral dumbfounding if fornication is considered okay by almost all and incest by a lot in a society like many in the west do.
 
R

RandyB

villageidiot said:
Save it. There's other question he could have posed.
How is it moral dumbfounding if fornication is considered okay by almost all and incest by a lot in a society like many in the west do.
Click to expand...
I would have tried to explain but it is pointless. If you care, you can use google to find out why the question is deliberately provocative and actually has nothing to do with fornication or incest but it meant to illustrate the difference in reaction due to emotion and reason. The reaction it has received in Pakistan actually illustrates thr point that the person who first posed it was trying to illustrate.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

RandyB said:
I would have tried to explain but it is pointless. If you care, you can use google to find out why the question is deliberately provocative and actually has nothing to do with fornication or incest but it meant to illustrate the difference in reaction due to emotion and reason. The reaction it has received in Pakistan actually illustrates thr point that the person who first posed it was trying to illustrate.
Click to expand...

Sounds like you and the professor share a kink.
 
Zee-shaun

Zee-shaun

The easiest way to acquire a foreign visa or asylum is to create a controversy based on values or practices that are common, tolerated or even entirely accepted in western cultures but an absolute no go in Pakistan.

I expect the perv to be granted asylum soon in some Scandinavian country or maybe Canada. :coffee:
 
IblinI

IblinI

Zee-shaun said:
The easiest way to acquire a foreign visa or asylum is to create a controversy based on values or practices that are common, tolerated or even entirely accepted in western cultures but an absolute no go in Pakistan.

I expect the perv to be granted asylum soon in some Scandinavian country or maybe Canada. :coffee:
Click to expand...
bingo, we also have bunch of these "things".
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

RandyB said:
Actually this is a well known question, first posed by a Professor in the US many years ago, used to illustrate the concept of "moral dumbfounding" - but most people in India and Pakistan lack the critical faculty to appreciate it. I feel sorry for the COMSATS Prof. The poor guy was trying to teach a firang concept to his jaahil students but didn't realise the explosive blowback it would have.
Click to expand...
Yea, then I wonder why an Indian opened this thread. If you still have comprehension issues, just check OP's history, obsessed with rapes, child molestation, if any such dastardly incident happens in Pakistan, he is first to know about it.
 
Cheepek

Cheepek

Windjammer said:
Yea, then I wonder why an Indian opened this thread. If you still have comprehension issues, just check OP's history, obsessed with rapes, child molestation, if any such dastardly incident happens in Pakistan, he is first to know about it.
Click to expand...
@Mujahid Memon Pl clarify

Suffice to assume the students are getting full marks for this question irrespective of the answers
 

