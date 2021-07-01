What's new

Comrade Xi warns the bad guys

Old School

The most successful party in the history , CPC and today's China are inseparable twin, in my opinion. Hence, who doesn't understand the party, also doesn't understand today's China. Great comrade Xi used his party's 100 year anniversary to warn other countries against trying to influence China.

Comrade Xi Jinping said that they would "crack their heads and spill blood" if they tried.

He was speaking in Beijing on Thursday at an event marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China, founded in 1921.
www.businessinsider.com

Xi Jinping said other countries will 'crack their heads and spill blood' if they come after China, a stark warning to mark 100 years of the Communist Party

China's President Xi Jinping spoke in Beijing as the Communist Party of China celebrated its 100 year anniversary.
