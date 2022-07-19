Comprehensive long-term cooperation program between Iran and Turkiye signed

Accompanying President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Iran, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar met with Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Muhammed Reza Gerayi Ashtiani. Minister Akar was welcomed by Astiyani with a military ceremony.After meeting with Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Muhammed Reza Gerayi Ashtiani, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar also met with Chief of General Staff of Iran, Major General Muhammed Hüseyin Bakıri. Minister Akar was welcomed by Bakıri with a ceremony.