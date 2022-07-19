What's new

Comprehensive long-term cooperation program between Iran and Turkiye signed

Iran, Turkey ink 8 MoUs, cooperation documents

Iran, Turkey ink 8 MoUs, cooperation documents

Iran, Turkey ink 8 MoUs, cooperation documents

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – Iran and Turkey signed eight documents and memoranda of understanding in various fields in the presence of the presidents of the two countries.
Iran Says Seeking Long-term Cooperation with Turkey

_10036942-1656344292.jpg


Iran Says Seeking Long-term Cooperation with Turkey

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian announced that efforts are underway to draft a document on long-term comprehensive cooperation between his country and Turkey. He made his remarks ahead of talks in Ankara on Monday with his Turkish
Erdogan's visit 'turning point' in Iran-Türkiye ties: Raisi

Erdogan's visit 'turning point' in Iran-Türkiye ties: Raisi

Turkish president in Tehran for bilateral and trilateral talks - Anadolu Agency
Accompanying President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Iran, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar met with Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Muhammed Reza Gerayi Ashtiani. Minister Akar was welcomed by Astiyani with a military ceremony.

After meeting with Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Muhammed Reza Gerayi Ashtiani, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar also met with Chief of General Staff of Iran, Major General Muhammed Hüseyin Bakıri. Minister Akar was welcomed by Bakıri with a ceremony.





