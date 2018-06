within a month.

the chief justice rejected Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris’ petition for completing the trial in six weeks

final verdict against the former premier, his sons, daughter, and son-in-law should be announced within a month.

Nawaz, Maryam allowed to visit Kulsoom Nawaz in London

Nawaz has requested for exemption from court appearances time and again, often citing the reason to be visits to meet his wife.

Deadlines

Corruption references

absconding since the proceedings began last year

declared proclaimed offenders by the court

continued absence.