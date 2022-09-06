What's new

'Complete success': China tests powerful rocket engine for moon landing

'Complete success': China tests powerful rocket engine for moon landing

  Chinese space authorities say the engine will be used in future missions to the moon, Mars and beyond
  It has more than twice the thrust of US competitor to be used in Nasa-led Artemis missions
  China aims to send an astronaut to the moon before 2030.

    China aims to send an astronaut to the moon before 2030. Photo: AP
  A Beijing space research institute tested a new rocket engine that is twice as powerful as its American competitor in the race to put the next astronaut on the moon, according to China's space authorities.
    The ground test was carried out on Monday with "complete success", the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said on Tuesday.
    The engine will be used to launch China's Long March 9 rockets, still under development, and propel astronauts in future missions to the moon, CASC said.


‘Complete success’: China tests powerful rocket engine for moon landing

Chinese space authorities say the engine will be used in future missions to the moon, Mars and beyond.
