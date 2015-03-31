What's new

Complete Information on India's Almaz-Antey 40R6 / S-400 Triumf

Major Shaitan Singh

Major Shaitan Singh

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
3,549
43
6,354
Country
India
Location
India
Introduction
The Almaz S-400 Triumf or SA-21 system is the most recent evolution of the S-300P family of SAM systems, initially trialled in 1999. The label S-400 is essentially marketing, since the system was previously reported under the speculative label of S-300PMU3. At least one report claims that funding for the development of the Triumf was provided in part by the PLA. The principal distinctions between the S-400 and its predecessor lie in further refinements to the radars and software, and the addition of four new missile types in addition to the legacy 48N6E/48N6E2 used in the S-300PMU2 Favorit.


A 2008 diagram published by Almaz-Antey showing the composition of an S-400 battery. Notable points include the integration of external low band NNIIRT Protivnik GE and VNIIRT Gamma DE L-band radars, and a range of passive emitter locating systems. All have the angular accuracy to provide midcourse guidance updates for missile shots.

As a result an S-400 battery could be armed with arbitrary mixes of these weapons to optimise its capability for a specific threat environment. The 30N6E2 further evolved into the more capable 92N6E Grave Stone, carried by a new 8 x 8 MZKT-7930 vehicle. The additional range required a significantly uprated transmitter tube to provide the higher power-aperture performance needed, in additional to an improved exciter and automatic frequency hopping capability. The 96L6 is offered as an 'all altitude' battery acquisition radar, also carried by a 8 x 8 MZKT-7930 vehicle. A new 3D phased array acquisition radar is employed, the 91N6E derived from the 64N6E2, and the 40V6M/MD mast is an available option. The 55K6E command post is employed, carried by an 8 x 8 Ural 532361 truck.

Optional acquisition radars cited for the S-400 include the 59N6 Protivnik GE and 67N6 Gamma DE in the L-band, but also the 1L119 Nebo SVU in the VHF band, and the multiband Nebo M. The Nebo SVU/M have a claimed capability against stealth aircraft. In addition to further acquisition radar types, the S-400 has been trialled with the Topaz Kolchuga M, KRTP-91 Tamara / Trash Can, and 85V6 Orion / Vega emitter locating systems, the aim being to engage emitting targets without emitting from the acquisition radars, or if the acquisition radars have been jammed. In June, 2008, the manufacturer disclosed the integration of the 1RL220VE, 1L222 and 86V6 Orion emitter locating systems with the S-400.
TEL options include the baseline 5P85TE2 semitrailer, towed by a 6 x 6 BAZ-64022, the improved 5P90S self-propelled TEL hosted on the BAZ-6909-022 and intended to carry a heavier missile payload than the legacy MAZ-79100 series TELs, and a new heavyweight towed TEL to be designated the 5P90TMU.

Imagery of the 5P90S self-propelled TEL shows a new gantry design, a new elevating folding mast with a directional antenna, and a state-of-the-art NK Orientir precision navigation system, with an increased baseline for the satnav antennas, compared to the installation on the S-300PMU2 vehicles.

Long term planning is to host all S-400 battery components on BAZ Voschina series vehicles, with the 92N6 Grave Stone and 96L6-1 carried on the 10 x 10 BAZ-69096 chassis, and a new BAZ-6403.01 8 x 8 tractor is to be used to tow the 91N6 Big Bird battle management radar, and 40V6M/T series mobile mast systems. The 55K6E battery command post will be hosted on the BAZ-69092-012 6 x 6 chassis, a flatbed variant of which will be used to tow the 63T6A power converter and 5I57A power generator. The 8 x 8 BAZ-69096 chassis is also intended for future use in the 96K6 Pantsir S1 / SA-22 SPAAGM.
1. Unfortunately it lacks the detail of later Almaz-Antey disclosures on the S-300PMU2 Favorit, but does provide a good discussion of the rationale behind the S-400 design design, and its key design features.

Lemanskiy et al state that definition of the S-400 design was performed jointly by the designers and the Russian MoD, with specific capability foci in:
  • Defeating threats at low and very low flight altitudes;
  • Dealing with the overall reduction of target signatures resulting from the pervasive use of stealth technology;
  • Dealing with the increase in target quantities resulting from the widspread use of UAVs;
  • Applying all means to defeat advanced jammers employed by opponents;
  • Surviving in an environment where PGMs are used widely;
  • Accommodating an environment where an increasing number of nations are deploying TBMs and IRBMs.
Lemanskiy et al observed that several key imperatives were followed during the design process:
  • An open system architecture with a high level of modularity, intended to permit follow-on capability growth in the design;
  • Multirole capabilities and the capacity for integration with legacy IADS technologies;
  • Suitability for the air defence of fixed infrastructure targets, as well as manoeuvre forces;
  • Suitability for integration with naval surface combatants;
  • The ability to exploit legacy missile rounds already in operational use;
  • High operational mobility and deployability;
  • High lethality and jam resistance;
There imperatives were applied to the design of configurations for the Russian Armed Forces and for export clients.

Export variants of the S-400 Triumf are intended to destroy opposing stand-off jammer aircraft, AWACS/AEW&C aircraft, reconnaissance and armed reconnaissance aircraft, cruise missile armed strategic bombers, cruise missiles, Tactical, Theatre and Intermediate Range Ballistic Missiles, and any other atmospheric threats, all in an intensive Electronic Counter Measures environment.

Lemanskiy et al describe the system composition as four core components:
  1. The 30K6E battle management system, comprising the 55K6E Command Post and 91N6E Big Bird acquisition radar;
  2. Up to six 98Zh6E Fire Units, each comprising a 92N6E Grave Stone “multimode” engagement radar, up to twelve 5P85SE2 / 5P85TE2 TELs, each TEL armed with up to four 48N6E2/E3 missiles;
  3. A complement of SAM rounds, comprising arbitrary mixes of the 48N6E, 48N6E2 and 48N6E3;
  4. The 30Ts6E logistical support system, comprising missile storage, test and maintenance equipments.
All system components are carried by self-propelled wheeled all-terrain chassis, and have autonomous power supplies, navigation and geo-location systems, communications and life support equipment. Mains power grid converters are installed for fixed site operations.

The design permits all equipment vans to be separated from the vehicle chassis for installation and operation in hardened shelters.

The 55K6E is employed to control all components in the group of batteries, and can collect and present status information from all components. It can also control the operating modes of the 91N6E Big Bird acquisition and battle management radar, including its IFF/SSR functions. A comprehensive C3 /datalink package is installed, and an Elbrus-90 mikro central processor is used to execute the dataprocessing and system management code. Sharing hardware with the S-300PMU2 54K6E 2 CP, the 55K6E uses 18 inch LCD panels for all crew stations.

Five common consoles are installed, with unique software driven presentation for the five person crew of the CP, the latter comprising:
  • 1 x Air Defence Unit Commander
  • 1 x Air Situation Management Officer
  • 2 x Fire Control Officers
  • 1 x Engineering Officer
While Lemanskiy et al did not detail the 55K6E any further, the high level of commonality suggests that more recent Almaz-Antey disclosures on the 54K6E2 CP also apply to the 55K6E2.

The 92N6E departs from the specialised engagement and fire control functionality of earlier radars in the Flap Lid family, exploiting abundant computing power no differently than Western AESAs. It is intended to provide autonomous manual and automatic sector searchs, target acquisition and tracking, in adverse weather, Electronic Counter Measures, chaff and low altitude clutter environments. The radar is equipped with an IFF capability.

The 92N6E Grave Stone will automatically prioritise targets, compute Launch Acceptable Regions for missile launches, launch missiles, capture missiles, and provide midcourse guidance commands to missiles while tracking the target and missile. Missile guidance modes include pure command link, semi-active homing, and Track via Missile (TVM) / Seeker Aided Ground Guidance (SAGG), where missile semi-active seeker outputs are downlinked to the Grave Stone to support the computation of missile uplink steering commands.

The radar can track 100 targets in Track While Scan mode, and perform precision tracking of six targets concurrently for missile engagements. data exchanges between the 92N6E Grave Stone and 30K6E battle management system are fully automatic.

The 92N6E Grave Stone data processing subsystem is designed around the Elbrus-90 mikro SPARC multiprocessor system, like the S-300PMU2 30N6E2 Tomb Stone variant. Computing power is exploited to support a diverse range of modes and waveforms. These including:
  • Sniffing waveforms at varying power levels to establish the presence of interfering emitters at a given angle and frequency;
  • Adaptive beam control reflecting immediate operational conditions;
  • Variable PRFs and scan rates for missile and target tracking;
  • Defeat of high power active noise jammers by the use of “radical measures” in the design.
New Electronic Counter Counter Measures technology was employed in the design of the 92N6E Grave Stone, but was neither described nor named.

Lemanskiy et al described the 48N6E3 missile in some detail, but did not include any disclosures beyond what is already public knowledge.

The authors did state that increased radar power-aperture product performance in both the 92N6E Grave Stone and 91N6E Big Bird increases the capability of the S-400 Triumf to engage low signature or stealth targets, but their cryptic claim of 50 percent of the engagement range remains difficult to interpret.

What is evident is that the fully digital S-400 Triumf displays most if not all of the typical capability gains seen in the latest generation of fully digital systems of Western design.

48N6E3 SAM Cutaway. Note the TVC vanes in the exhaust nozzle. The seeker is labelled as 'semi-active radar' (Almaz-Antey)
Fakel 48N6E3 and 40N6 Surface to Air Missiles
The first missile added to the system is the 48N6E3/48N6DM (Dal'naya - long range), an incrementally improved 48N6E2 variant with a range of 130 nautical miles. It is deployed using the standard TEL, the 5P85TE2/SE2.

The second missile added to the S-400 is the new 40N6, a long range weapon with a cited range of 215 nautical miles, equipped with an active and semi-active homing seeker, intended to kill AWACS, JSTARS and other high value assets, such as EA-6B/EA-18G support jammers. Further details of this weapon remain to be disclosed. The range improvement to around twice that of the 48N6E2 suggests a two stage weapon, or a much larger motor casing with a larger propellant load. Russian media reports citing PVO senior officers in 2010 indicated that 40N6 range may be a great as 240 nautical miles, and the missile completed State Trials (Russian OpEval) in 2010, and was to enter production. To date no images of the 40N6 missile, launcher container or TEL have been made public.



S-400 48N6E2/E3 SAM specifications.

Extended range missile shots typically involve ballistic flight profiles with apogees in excess of 40 km. The protracted development of the 40N6 suggests that directional control through the upper portions of the flight profile may have presented difficulties. One advantage of such flight profiles is that the missile converts potential energy into kinetic energy during the terminal phase of its flight, accelerating as it dives on its target. This provides higher endgame G capability in comparison with flatter cruise profiles used in legacy designs.
 
Major Shaitan Singh

Major Shaitan Singh

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
3,549
43
6,354
Country
India
Location
India


9M96E and 9M96E2 (Almaz-Antey).


Tor M1/M2, Tunguska M and Pantsir S/S1 series.
Some sources have credited the 9M96E/9M96E2 missiles to the S-300PMU1 and S-300PMU2 Favorit, which appears to have been the demonstration platform for prototypes of these missiles. Integration of these missiles on either of these systems will not present any challenges, due to backward compatibility in TELs and the use of a datalink supported active radar terminal seeker. To date there have been no disclosures on domestic production or export sales of the 9M96 series. Russia media reports in 2010 indicated that production may soon commence for use on S-400 systems, using a new four chamber launcher/container design with an identical form factor to the standard 48N6 design.


S-400 5P85SE demonstrator TEL with quad 9M96E launch tubes. This design may be replaced in production with a four chamber design in the same form factor as the 48N6 launch tube (image © Miroslav Gyűrösi).



9M96E series missile test launch (Fakel).



9M96E missile at MAKS 2005 (© 2005, Said Aminov).
5N62VE Square Pair FMCW guidance and illumination radar. Given that the Russian S-200 inventory and missile warstock has been decommissioned and exported, if this capability is retained, it is for export clientele.

If software and datalink modems are supplied in production S-400 systems to support the S-200 / SA-5, this raises the question of potential hybridisation with other legacy SAM types. With most potential export clientele already operating legacy SAM systems such as the S-75M/SA-2 Guideline, S-125/SA-3 Goa and 3M9/9M9/SA-6 Gainful, this could prove to be an attractive marketing tool. The model claimed for the S-200/SA-5 would likely be applied, using the SNR-75 Fan Song, SNR-125 Low Blow or 1S91 Straight Flush to guide the missiles to an aimpoint produced by the 92N6E Grave Stone tracking the target, and in the latter instance, provide terminal phase illumination. The key issue of reconciling location errors between the various system components can be addressed by satellite navigation, with dual mode GPS/Glonass receivers already widely used in Russian equipment. The use of the NK Orientir precision geolocation and angular alignment system in the S-300PMU2 and S-400 presents a good example.

The 2008 VKO paper by Lemanskiy et al of Almaz-Antey described the capability to control a range of S-300P variant batteries, and other contemporary IADS elements, but did not elaborate on legacy SAM system integration.

Production and Exports, Further Development
The first S-400 battery achieved IOC status during the 2007-2008 period, and further batteries were being delivered to Russian PVO units since. Russian media reports indicate delays in delivery against initially planned schedules, which is not unusual for new designs.

The S-400 is being actively marketed for export. The first export client for the S-400 will be Belarus, with reports emerging early in 2009 that a delivery of multiple batteries had been negotiated.

Recently claims have emerged in Russia of a follow-on derivative of the S-400 Triumf, designated the 40N6M Triumfator M, including claims that the 5P90S and 5P90TMU TELs would be used. To date there have been no formal disclosures detailing this variant.
 
Major Shaitan Singh

Major Shaitan Singh

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
3,549
43
6,354
Country
India
Location
India
Almaz-Antey 5P90S/SE Self Propelled Transporter Erector Launcher



Stowed 5P90S TEL (© 2011 Vitaliy V. Kuzmin).



Above, below: Stowed 5P90S during demonstration trials (image © 2011 Michael Jerdev)




5P90S TEL deploying antenna (© 2011 Vitaliy V. Kuzmin).



Above, below: Deployed 5P90S TEL (image © 2011 Michael Jerdev)


 
Major Shaitan Singh

Major Shaitan Singh

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
3,549
43
6,354
Country
India
Location
India
tractor is a distinctive feature of the S-400, making it readily identifiable in comparison with the KrAZ-260 towed 5P85TE variants used with the SA-20 Gargoyle. Later S-300PMU2 systems exported to China use the 5P85TE2 TEL and BAZ-64022 tractor (Almaz-Antey/Vestnik PVO).




[paste:font size="4"]Almaz 22T6-2/22T6E2 Transloader

Common S-300PMU2/S-400 22T6-2/22T6E2 transloader based on the 8 x 8 Ural 532361-1012 chassis (Ural).

5T58-2 Missile Transporter

 
Major Shaitan Singh

Major Shaitan Singh

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
3,549
43
6,354
Country
India
Location
India
Late model 5T58-2 S-400 transporter towed by BAZ-6402-015 tractor (© 2011 Vitaliy V. Kuzmin).


Late model 5T58-2 S-400 transporter towed by BAZ-6402-015 tractor (image © 2011 Michael Jerdev).



(image © 2011 Michael Jerdev)



(image © 2011 Michael Jerdev)

 
Major Shaitan Singh

Major Shaitan Singh

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
3,549
43
6,354
Country
India
Location
India
Detail of 5T58-2 (image © 2011 Michael Jerdev)





The 5T58-2 missile transporters used with S-400 systems are towed by the BAZ-6402-015 tractor (image ©Miroslav Gyűrösi).
Almaz 55K6E Command Post


55K6E CP carried by an 8 x 8 Ural 532301 (above) truck, and operator consoles (below) in van (Almaz-Antey).



Above, below: Late production 55K6E command posts will be hosted on the 6 x 6 BAZ-69092-012 (image © 2011 Michael Jerdev).


Almaz 92N6E Grave Stone Engagement Radar


The 92N6E Grave Stone is an evolution of the 30N6 Tomb Stone / Flap Lid series, and is carried by an 8 x 8 MZKT-7930 vehicle (© 2010, Yevgeniy Yerokhin, Missiles.ru).
 
Major Shaitan Singh

Major Shaitan Singh

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
3,549
43
6,354
Country
India
Location
India

Late production 92N6E Grave Stone systems are to be hosted on a variant of the 10 x 10 BAZ-69096 (image © 2011 Michael Jerdev).


Late production 91N6E battle management radars are to be towed by the 8 x 8 BAZ-6403.01 tractor (image BZKT).

LEMZ 96L6-1/96L6E Acquisition Radar


LEMZ 96L6-1 acquisition radar carried by an MZKT-7930 vehicle (© 2010, Yevgeniy Yerokhin, Missiles.ru).

 
Major Shaitan Singh

Major Shaitan Singh

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
3,549
43
6,354
Country
India
Location
India
TEL main status and control panel in detail.

Above, below: telescoping datalink antenna, common to late variants of S-300PMU1/2 TELs. The design is clearly built to radiate with a horizontal toroidal mainlobe.




TEL status and control panels in crew cabin.
92N6E Grave Stone / MZKT-7930

92N6E Grave Stone, stowed.



92N6E Grave Stone with space feed primary antenna deployed, and telescoping datalink mast elevated. Note the auxiliary apertures used for sidelobe cancelling and interferometry along the base of the main transmissive array.


92N6E Grave Stone driver cabin.
 
PARIKRAMA

PARIKRAMA

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 5, 2014
4,873
185
17,209
Country
India
Location
India
The source - Almaz-Antey 40R6 / S-400 Triumf / SA-21 SAM System /Самоходный Зенитный Ракетный Комплекс 40Р6 / С-400 'Триумф' is an excellent pooling of information..
upload_2015-11-5_18-53-12.png
upload_2015-11-5_18-53-47.png


Some quotes from other forum

This deal will contain localization package, TATA and some weapons producers will have a golden mine But Almaz/Antei will strictly controll the quality, so it won't be easy.

If India will go for full featured systems package, then major offsets and some TOT are quite possible:

1 - TEL and TLV Vehicles - there are rumors, that India is going to licence build of BAZ or MZKT modular heavy chassis for different purposes including mobile IRBMs. So this contract might be a good starting point for Tata to start indigenous licence-built heavy LEGO-like chassis production (imagine a profits of this).

2 - Utility and liasion vehicles on the same chassis - Tata (and a lot of subcontractors) can make mobile coommand posts (with Russian hardware installed and some Indian parts in it), mobile barracks for crews, APU/MPU power units, special purpose vehiles, etc.

3 - PDMs (anti-diversion vehicles) based on BTR-82AM chassis - can incorporate Indian millimeter-band radars, Indian
ultra-light UAVs and some equipment as well (we don't speak about customizations).

4 - Gazetchik-ME radar protection suits (1 per battery) - can be completely TOT to TATA (vehicles and towed carts) and DRDO (system parts, spares and munitions).

5 - Pantsyr S-1U/E - Missiles, 30-mm munitions, several spares can be TOTally licence produced in India, LCD monitors, crew compartment parts and chassis can be used Indian indigenous.

6 - Numerous Indian-specific and climat-determined modifications which can contain Indian parts.

7 - The others we don't know yet.

Moreover, TATA is used by default for export versions of Pantsyr-S1U and Tor-M2U.
(courtesy - gadeshi)


@Major Shaitan Singh Good to see you back sir.. Log time.. Was missing your posts..
You getting any infor about 40N6 and 77N6 N/N1 in India's package? Any details about the deal?
 
Major Shaitan Singh

Major Shaitan Singh

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
3,549
43
6,354
Country
India
Location
India
Your comment on 40N6 and 77N6 N/N1

@SpArK @Windjammer @AUSTERLITZ @Zarvan @C130 @Abingdonboy @sancho @jaunty @Srinivas @gslv mk3 @Dash @MohitV @Skull and Bones @acetophenol @HariPrasad @he-man @Prechko @vostok @GURU DUTT @janon @ExtraOdinary @RoYaL~GuJJaR @Stephen Cohen @Penguin @Dillinger @Water Car Engineer @Koovie @COLDHEARTED AVIATOR @levina @500 @kurup @bloo @special @Capt.Popeye @MilSpec @Techy @Guynextdoor2 @Agent_47 @IND151 @third eye @anant_s @Mike_Brando @RISING SUN @Stephen Cohen @C130 @OrionHunter @Skull and Bones @Srinivas@ayesha.a
 
Major Shaitan Singh

Major Shaitan Singh

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
3,549
43
6,354
Country
India
Location
India
PARIKRAMA said:
The source - Almaz-Antey 40R6 / S-400 Triumf / SA-21 SAM System /Самоходный Зенитный Ракетный Комплекс 40Р6 / С-400 'Триумф' is an excellent pooling of information..
View attachment 269670 View attachment 269671

Some quotes from other forum

This deal will contain localization package, TATA and some weapons producers will have a golden mine But Almaz/Antei will strictly controll the quality, so it won't be easy.

If India will go for full featured systems package, then major offsets and some TOT are quite possible:

1 - TEL and TLV Vehicles - there are rumors, that India is going to licence build of BAZ or MZKT modular heavy chassis for different purposes including mobile IRBMs. So this contract might be a good starting point for Tata to start indigenous licence-built heavy LEGO-like chassis production (imagine a profits of this).

2 - Utility and liasion vehicles on the same chassis - Tata (and a lot of subcontractors) can make mobile coommand posts (with Russian hardware installed and some Indian parts in it), mobile barracks for crews, APU/MPU power units, special purpose vehiles, etc.

3 - PDMs (anti-diversion vehicles) based on BTR-82AM chassis - can incorporate Indian millimeter-band radars, Indian
ultra-light UAVs and some equipment as well (we don't speak about customizations).

4 - Gazetchik-ME radar protection suits (1 per battery) - can be completely TOT to TATA (vehicles and towed carts) and DRDO (system parts, spares and munitions).

5 - Pantsyr S-1U/E - Missiles, 30-mm munitions, several spares can be TOTally licence produced in India, LCD monitors, crew compartment parts and chassis can be used Indian indigenous.

6 - Numerous Indian-specific and climat-determined modifications which can contain Indian parts.

7 - The others we don't know yet.

Moreover, TATA is used by default for export versions of Pantsyr-S1U and Tor-M2U.
(courtesy - gadeshi)


@Major Shaitan Singh Good to see you back sir.. Log time.. Was missing your posts..
You getting any infor about 40N6 and 77N6 N/N1 in India's package? Any details about the deal?
Click to expand...

We are not getting 40N6 due to missile range restriction as far as I know not very sure on the combination in draft it is classified. Country like China, Pakistan, Burma, UAE and Saudi Arabia has already objected to this deal or raised concern. Saudi has concern that Israeli may have hands on information on the system .

As far as I know below classification are coming in combination.
  • The 48N6E3/48N6DM long range missile is capable of destroying airborne targets at ranges up to 250 km (160 mi).Semi-active radar homing head.
  • The 9M96E2 extended range missile is capable of destroying airborne targets at ranges up to 120 km (75 mi). It has the highest hit probability against fast, maneuverable targets such as fighter aircraft. Active radar homing head.
  • The 9M96E medium range missile.
the 77N6-N and the 77N6-N1. Capable of direct engagement with targets flying at hypersonic speeds (seven kilometers per second). this is still in testing phase and not sure if it is included in the pack

The important thing is the Radar which coming can we incorporate our BDM in that and how we can utilize other old russian ADS.

Types of targets:

:* Strategic bombers such as the B-1+, FB-111+ and B-52+H
:* Electronic warfare airplanes such as the EF-111A+ and EA-6+
:* Reconnaissance airplanes such as the TR-1+
:* Early-warning radar airplanes such as the E-3A+ and E-2C+
:* Fighter airplanes such as the F-15+, F-16+, F-35+ and F-22+
:* Stealth airplanes such as the B-2+ and F-117A+
:* Strategic cruise missiles such as the Tomahawk+
:* Ballistic missiles (range up to 3,500 kmhttp://[URL='http://www.arms-expo.ru/049051048057124052049048.html[/url]']www.arms-expo.ru/049051048057124052049048.html[/url]).
* All-purpose maximum radial velocity is (absolute limit ), the minimum is zero.
* System response time less than 10 seconds.
* The complex can move on roads (60 km/h) and off road (ground) at speeds up to 25 km/h.[/QUOTE]
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Major Shaitan Singh Complete information & Analysis on " India's T-90 Tanks" Indian Defence Forum 41
Major Shaitan Singh Complete information & Analysis on DCNS offers Mistral to India Indian Defence Forum 40
Major Shaitan Singh Complete information & Analysis on India's Akula II SSN ("INS Chakra" and "Second One") Indian Defence Forum 31
zeroboy New SAPM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Complete Press Conference | 23 April 2019 Pakistani Siasat 0
zeroboy Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Complete press conference today Pakistani Siasat 0
zeroboy Government is standing with the farmers | Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry complete press confere Pakistani Siasat 13
zeroboy Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry reply on Shehbaz Sharif speech in National Assembly complete vi Pakistani Siasat 1
zeroboy Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry's complete press conference | 20th September 2018 Pakistani Siasat 5
Ali Tariq President of National Bank Saeed Ahmed suspended | Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry's complete pr Pakistani Siasat 51
S First phase of Gwadar free economic zone to be completed next month, Senate informed CPEC 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top