Complete Information on India's Almaz-Antey 40R6 / S-400 Triumf

Tor M1/M2, Tunguska M and Pantsir S/S1 series.

Some sources have credited the 9M96E/9M96E2 missiles to the S-300PMU1 and S-300PMU2 Favorit, which appears to have been the demonstration platform for prototypes of these missiles. Integration of these missiles on either of these systems will not present any challenges, due to backward compatibility in TELs and the use of a datalink supported active radar terminal seeker. To date there have been no disclosures on domestic production or export sales of the 9M96 series. Russia media reports in 2010 indicated that production may soon commence for use on S-400 systems, using a new four chamber launcher/container design with an identical form factor to the standard 48N6 design.





S-400 5P85SE demonstrator TEL with quad 9M96E launch tubes. This design may be replaced in production with a four chamber design in the same form factor as the 48N6 launch tube (image © Miroslav Gyűrösi).







9M96E series missile test launch (Fakel).







9M96E missile at MAKS 2005 (© 2005, Said Aminov).





If software and datalink modems are supplied in production S-400 systems to support the S-200 / SA-5, this raises the question of potential



The 2008 VKO paper by Lemanskiy et al of Almaz-Antey described the capability to control a range of S-300P variant batteries, and other contemporary IADS elements, but did not elaborate on legacy SAM system integration.



9M96E and 9M96E2 (Almaz-Antey).The first S-400 battery achieved IOC status during the 2007-2008 period, and further batteries were being delivered to Russian PVO units since. Russian media reports indicate delays in delivery against initially planned schedules, which is not unusual for new designs.The S-400 is being actively marketed for export. The first export client for the S-400 will be Belarus, with reports emerging early in 2009 that a delivery of multiple batteries had been negotiated.Recently claims have emerged in Russia of a follow-on derivative of the S-400 Triumf, designated the 40N6M Triumfator M, including claims that the 5P90S and 5P90TMU TELs would be used. To date there have been no formal disclosures detailing this variant.